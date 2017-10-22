The video will start in 8 Cancel

It was a tense weekend in Calderdale after Storm Brian brought flooding to villages and towns along the river Calder.

Torrential downpours on Saturday afternoon led to water levels rising dramatically - and floodwater gushing into homes and businesses left many people fearful of a repeat of the devastating floods of Boxing Day 2015.

The sirens were heard around 7pm on Saturday night after several hours of heavy rainfall, leaving residents with no choice but to watch as the water rose.

Buses and trains were cancelled and roads closed as water began to flood the roads.

River levels rose in Elland and Brighouse, with some road flooding, but it was the towns and villages in the upper Calder Valley who bore the brunt.

As water began to seep into homes in Hebden Bridge and Todmorden, people took to social media to appeal for help.

One woman, Elle Shuttelton, shared a video of horrendous flooding at her Todmorden home in the Calder Valley Flood Support Facebook group, and was inundated with offers of help and support.

She later posted again saying the water had gone thanks to helpers who brough sandbags and drain rods.

Several houses in Todmorden and a public house in Hebden Bridge flooded. The Mytholm and Hebble End areas were also badly affected.

Todmorden Fire Station’s pump went to the market town, while several pumps from Mytholmroyd Fire Station and even one from Illingworth Fire Station went to Hebden Bridge.

Residents were relieved as police announced around 9pm the river had peaked.

People on social media were full of praise for a group of firefighters from Todmorden who worked until midnight helping people who were affected by the flooding.

Ryan Garvey posted on the 'Tod Chat and That' Facebook group: “A massive shout out to all at West Yorkshire fire service. Without their help tonight my house would have been under water and my two year daughter without a home. Massive respect to you all.”

On Sunday morning a police spokesperson said the Calder river level was slowly dropping and rain was expected to clear by 2pm.

Flood alerts remained in place in the morning, but by the early evening all had been lifted.

He added: “Partners from the highways department are working hard to clear the remaining leaves and other debris from drains throughout the day.”

At 3pm the Environment Agency reported the Calder river level had fallen below level of concerns and would not cause any further flooding.