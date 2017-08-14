Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Here are the latest planning applications decided by Kirklees Council this week.

Almondbury

Applications submitted:

S Ervine - c/o Agent, Installation of raised decking to rear at 47, Mountfield Avenue, Waterloo, Huddersfield

Alex Paling, Work to TPO(s) HU2/73 at 318, Almondbury Bank, Almondbury, Huddersfield

Ashbrow

Applications Submitted:

D Humphreys, Installation of first floor front and single storey rear extensions at 19, Woodside Lane, Fixby, Huddersfield

Frank Marshall Estates, Discharge condition 12 (landscaping) on previous permission 2016/92866 for installation of six industrial units with office accommodation, formation of car parking and service yards and associated works at Mamas And Papas Warehouse, Colne Bridge Road, Colne Bridge, Huddersfield

Thomas Jenkins, C/O Agent, Outline application for new detached dwelling at14, Netheroyd Hill Road, Fixby, Huddersfield

Conditional Full Permission

Steve Wilford, C/O Agent, New single storey rear extension and alterations to garage at 44, Redwood Drive, Bradley, Huddersfield

Cert Of Lawful Opps Granted

G Clarke, Certificate of lawfulness for proposed new garage at 169a, Netheroyd Hill Road, Cowcliffe, Huddersfield

Approved

Frank Marshall Estates, c/o agent, Non-material amendment to previous permission 2016/92866 for six new industrial units with office accommodation, formation of car parking and service yards and associated works at Mamas And Papas Warehouse, Colne Bridge Road, Colne Bridge, Huddersfield

Batley East

Applications Submitted:

W Ashraf, New front and rear dormers at 236, Crackenedge Lane, Dewsbury

Conditional Full Permission

Yusuf Laher, Demolition of half the existing garage, building of a new single storey front extension and two storey side and rear extension at 40, Purlwell Crescent, Batley

D Husband, New single storey side and rear extension at 69, Hey Beck Lane, Woodkirk, Dewsbury

Batley West

Applications Submitted:

Mr S Ravat, Variation of condition 9 (appearance) on previous permission 2017/90213 for alterations to convert nursing home to six dwellings (within a Conservation Area) at Nightingale Nursing Home, 4-8, Transvaal Terrace, Batley

S Madden, Demolition of existing garage and building of a new detached dwelling next to 53, Mortimer Avenue, Healey, Batley

Mr Navas, A new detached dwelling at 785, Bradford Road, Batley

Walsh, Works to TPO(s) 03/87/t1 at 55, Deighton Lane, Healey, Batley

Riva Homes, Building of 13 dwellings with garages, formation of new access road, associated landscaping and lighting at Batley Fire Station, Carlinghow Lane, Carlinghow, Batley

S Ravat, Discharge condition 5 (landscape scheme) on previous permission 2017/90213 for alterations to convert nursing home to six dwellings (within a Conservation Area) at Nightingale Nursing Home, 4-8, Transvaal Terrace,Batley

Conditional Full Permission:

Mr Navaz, New dormers to front and rear, 785, Bradford Road, Batley

Part Granted/Part Refused:

Mo Kola, Works to TPO(s) 26/78, 11, Wellfield Mews, Dewsbury

NANR – Not Required

Miss/Mr Drewery/Hemingway has proposed a new single storey rear extension at 7, Tweed Close, Batley. The extension projects 3.1m beyond the rear wall of the original house with a maximum height of the extension being 3.3m and the height of the eaves of the extension 2.35m.

Birstall and Birkenshaw

Applications Submitted:

Craig Carter, Demolition of garage and a new detached store to rear at 49, Moorlands Road, Birkenshaw

A Pickup, Discharge conditions 5-9 on previous permission 2016/92848 for demolition of existing stables and building of a new dwelling at Valley View, Beck Farm, Cliff Hollins Lane, East Bierley

D Ladbrook, Building of a new rear extension at 66E, Leeds Road, Birstall, Batley

Legal & General UK Property Fund, C/O Agent, Change of use from retail (A1) to mixed use retail (A1) and restaurant and café (A3) and alterations to convert existing unit to two separate units at Unit 8b, Birstall Shopping Park, Holden Ing Way, Birstall, Batley

FC - Conditional Full Permission

D Moyser, Building of a new detached garage, 203, Raikes Lane, Birstall, Batley

Refused:

Blue Hills Beef, Prior notification for proposed change of use of agricultural building to dwelling with associated operational development at The Barn, Marsh Lane, Birkenshaw,

FC - Conditional Full Permission

M Park, Demolition of outbuildings and building of a new single storey rear extension at 69, Station Lane, Birkenshaw

Cleckheaton

Applications Submitted:

Mr Shail, Building of a new single storey front and rear extensions and outbuilding to rear at Heather Bank, 900, Halifax Road, Hartshead Moor, Cleckheaton

FC - Conditional Full Permission

Mr and Mrs Firth, Building of a new conservatory to side of 24, Tailor Close, Scholes, Cleckheaton

Colne Valley

Applications Submitted:

C Friend, Change of use of part agricultural land to domestic, installation of single storey rear extension to dwelling, machinery store, two polytunnels and engineering operations at 9, Clough Head, Slaithwaite Gate, Bolster Moor, Huddersfield

Mr and Mrs E Lowe, Removal of porch and building of a new conservatory (within a Conservation Area) at 6, Inner Hey, Marsden, Huddersfield

Simpson, Works to Tree(s) within a conservation area, 73, Causeway Side, Linthwaite, Huddersfield,

Shameem Simpson, Work to Tree(s) within a conservation area, 73, Causeway Side, Linthwaite, Huddersfield

Mr and Mrs G Noble, Building of a submerged garage at Whitsend, Pike Law Lane, Scapegoat Hill, Huddersfield

Gillian Piggott, Works to Tree(s) within a conservation area at 3, Oak Drive, Wellhouse, Huddersfield

DCS - Discharge Of Condition(S) Split Decision

S Eastwood, Discharge conditions 4, 5, 7, 10, 11, 13, 16 on previous permission 2015/93750 for change of use and alterations and extensions to former mill to form eight dwellings (Listed Building) at 1, Wood Bottom, Marsden, Huddersfield

WI - Withdrawn - Invalid

Simpson, Works to Tree(s) within a conservation area, 73, Causeway Side, Linthwaite, Huddersfield

Crosland Moor and Netherton

Applications Submitted:

Bamforth, Work to Tree(s) within a conservation area, Moorland House, 59, Midway, South Crosland, Huddersfield

Muhammad Fazal, Building of a new four-storey rear extension at 15, Thornton Lodge Road, Thornton Lodge, Huddersfield

John Lyttle, Works to TPO(s) Hu1/49, 114, Deyne Road, Netherton, Huddersfield

Simon Thompson, Works to TPO(s) Hu1/49, 10, Huntsman’s Close, Beaumont Park, Huddersfield

S Hussain, The proposal is for building a new single storey rear extension projecting 5.7m beyond the rear wall of the original dwellinghouse at 109, North Street, Lockwood, Huddersfield. The maximum height of the extension is 3.95m, the height of the eaves of the extension is 2.95m.

FC - Conditional Full Permission

M Yousaf, Building of a new single storey rear extension, 11, Thornton Lodge Road, Thornton Lodge, Huddersfield

Dalton

Applications Submitted:

J Lee, Conversion and extension of barn/stable to form one dwelling adjacent to, 3 Heaton Lodge Cottages, Helme Lane, Colnebridge, Huddersfield

Refused:

G Ison, proposal for a new single storey rear extension at 14, Standiforth Road, Dalton, Huddersfield, projecting 6m beyond the rear wall of the original dwellinghouse. The maximum height of the extension is 4m, the height of the eaves of the extension is 2.1m

Denby Dale

Applications Submitted:

Mr and Mrs Howell, Building of a new single storey rear and side extension linked to existing garage and installation of rear dormer window at 36, Woodside, Denby Dale, Huddersfield

Eltringham, Works to TPO(s) 03/08 at 25, Dearne Park, Clayton West, Huddersfield

Mr and Mrs Barker, Certificate of lawfulness for proposed building of a new single storey rear extension at 7, Tyburn Lane, Emley, Huddersfield

Mr and Mrs J R Lambert, Building of a new single storey front extension and alterations to the boundary walls at 5, Saville Road, Skelmanthorpe, Huddersfield

Mr and Mrs Bambury, Demolition of existing garage and building of a new detached dwelling at 1, Barton Cottages, Penistone Road, High Flatts, Huddersfield

Mr and Mrs Walker, Building of a new single storey rear extension at 5, Fox Close, Emley, Huddersfield

Mr Hunter, Certificate of lawfulness for proposed building of a detached garden room ancillary to the existing dwelling, 3, Manderlay Gardens, Emley, Huddersfield

David Wilde, Work to TPO(s) 11/80, Churchfield, Barnsley Road, Denby Dale, Huddersfield

FC - Conditional Full Permission:

A Straughan, Installation of air condenser plant and compound at 2 A, Victoria Court, Colliers Way, Huddersfield, Clayton West

D and J Charlesworth, building of a new single storey side extension and alterations at 7, Greenfield Close, Upper Denby, Huddersfield

S Brown and A Kent, building of new extensions and alterations at 84, Jagger Lane, Emley Moor, Huddersfield

Anthony Lowther-Knowles, Demolition of conservatory and building of a new two storey and single storey rear extension at Sunnydale Manor, 1, Whinmoor Drive, Clayton West, Huddersfield

K Hayes, building of a new first floor side extension at 1, Top Road, Lower Cumberworth, Huddersfield

Approved:

Mrs Heather Round, Works to TPO(s) 10a/03, 12, Woodlands Close, Denby Dale, Huddersfield

Dewsbury South

Applications Submitted:

D K Carruthers, building a new single storey side extension at 1, Highfield Mount, Thornhill, Dewsbury

P Oldfield, Building of a new detached double garage at 67A, Valley Road, Thornhill, Dewsbury

Daniel Maddox, Works to TPO(s) 15/82, at 12, Nook Green, Thornhill, Dewsbury

Sarah Naylor, Works to TPO(s) 56/80 at Ryefield Lodge, St George’s Road, Scholes, Holmfirth

Dewsbury West

Applications Submitted:

Farhan Rahem, Change of use from shop (A1) to (A5) hot food takeaway at 717, Huddersfield Road, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury

Henry, Work to TPO(s) 19/97, Westex Carpets Ltd, Calder Bank Mills, Calder Bank Road, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury

Z Begum, Building of a new two storey rear extension at 119, Sackville Street, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury

Jamia Masjid Ghausia, building of new minerats to front elevation at Jamia Masjid Ghausia, North Road, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury

R Yasin, Building of a new detached home office and store at 20, Heron Close, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury

Mrs Rehmat Jan is proposing to build a new single storey rear extension at 51, Pilgrim Crescent, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury. The extension projects 4m beyond the rear wall of the original dwellinghouse. The maximum height of the extension is 4m. The height of the eaves of the extension is 3m.

R Jan, Building of a new single storey rear extension and ramp at 51, Pilgrim Crescent, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury

Suez Recycling and Recovery UK Ltd, Non material amendment to previous permission 99/92630 for the building of a new integrated waste management facility comprising transfer loading station and household waste recycling centre at Household Waste and Recycling Centre, Weaving Lane, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury

RMC - Removal Or Modification Of Condition(s):

Beckside Properties, Variation condition 14 (windows) on previous permission 2016/93266 for alterations to convert vacant building to six apartments and one house at Crown Works, Staincliffe Road, Westborough, Dewsbury

FC - Conditional Full Permission

Mr and Mrs Kasuji, Alterations to convert an integral garage to living accommodation at 10, Granville Court, Eightlands, Dewsbury

NMA – Approved:

M Iqbal, Non-Material Amendment to previous permission no. 2016/91034 for the building of extensions and dormers to the front and rear of 42, Tanhouse Street, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury

Golcar

Applications Submitted:

Trustees of Colne Valley Museum, Listed Building Consent for installation of replacement windows and repair of remaining windows and doors (within a Conservation Area) at Colne Valley Museum, Cliffe Ash, Golcar, Huddersfield

Mrs Brinig, Work to trees within a Conservation Area, 31, Armitage Road, Milnsbridge, Huddersfield

FC - Conditional Full Permission:

S Akhtar, Building of dormer and hip to gable roof at 21, Victory Avenue, Paddock, Huddersfield

DCA - Discharge Of Condition(S) Approved:

Specialist Glass Products Ltd, Discharge condition 13 (Remediation Strategy) on previous permission 2016/90933 for demolition of existing buildings and building of a new manufacturing unit with associated access, parking and turning at Colne Vale Road, Milnsbridge, Huddersfield

Greenhead

Applications Submitted:

Ian Smith, Work to TPO(s) HU1/71 within conservation area, 10, Kaffir Road, Edgerton, Huddersfield

Caroline Oxley, Works to Tree(s) within a conservation area at 7, Oakfield Road, Birkby, Huddersfield

Thornhill Estates, Work to TPO(s) Hu1/49/g1 in a conservation area, 12, Kaffir Road, Edgerton

Mr Melaragni, Works to TPO(s) 10/75, Rosefield, 1, Rossefield Avenue, Birkby, Huddersfield

Mrs Etherington, Works to TPO(s) HU1/71 within a Conservation Area, 24, Kaffir Road, Edgerton

FC - Conditional Full Permission:

Mr Ali Balal, Alterations to external roof and internal stairs at first floor level (Listed Building within a Conservation Area) at 86, New North Road, Edgerton, Huddersfield

Consent Granted:

Mr Ali Balal, Listed Building Consent for alterations to external roof and internal stairs at first floor level (within a Conservation Area) at 86, New North Road, Edgerton, Huddersfield

Ramsden Solicitor LLP, c/o agent, Listed Building Consent for building of a new detached office building (within a Conservation Area) at Oakley House, 1, Hungerford Road, Edgerton, Huddersfield

Ramsden Solicitors LLP, c/o agent, Listed Building Consent for building of a new single storey extension, reinstatement of existing light wells and formation of car parking (within a Conservation Area) at Oakley House, 1, Hungerford Road, Edgerton, Huddersfield

FC - Conditional Full Permission

Ramsden Solicitors LLP, Building of a new single storey extension, reinstatement of existing light wells and formation of car parking (Listed Building within a Conservation Area) at Oakley House, 1, Hungerford Road, Edgerton, Huddersfield

Ramsden Solicitors LLP, c/o agent, building of a new detached office building (Listed Building within a Conservation Area) at Oakley House, 1, Hungerford Road, Edgerton, Huddersfield

Refused:

Mr M Rauf, Building of a new detached garage with play room above, a new single storey rear extension and balcony at 2, Greenroyd Croft, Birkby, Huddersfield

DCA - Discharge Of Condition(S) Approved

mbf 1954 Ltd, Discharge conditions 7 (boundary wall) and 8 (new opening) on previous permission 2015/93885 for Listed Building Consent for building of a new extension and alterations, and demolishing part of a boundary wall to form an additional entrance from Birkby Hall Road (within a Conservation Area) at Rose Hill Natural Burial Ground, Birkby Hall Road, Birkby, Huddersfield

Refused:

Z Aimed, Alterations to convert the lower ground floor to form a self-contained flat (within a Conservation Area) at 185, Trinity Street, Huddersfield

Heckmondwike

Applications Submitted:

S Price, Building a new single storey front extension, porch and single storey rear extension at 20, Liversedge Hall Lane, Liversedge

London and Cambridge Properties, Installation of new shop front at Unit 7, Northgate Centre, Northgate, Heckmondwike

DCA - Discharge Of Condition(S) Approved

Owens Developments, Discharge of condition 3 (materials) on previous permission 2016/91997 for building 10 new dwellings at Sharma, 221, Leeds Old Road, Batley

FC - Conditional Full Permission

Heckmondwike Grammar School, C/O Agent, building of new extension and alterations at Church Hall, St James Church, Church Street, Heckmondwike

Vaqaas Hussain, building of a new single storey side extension at 1, Hutton Drive, Heckmondwike

Holme Valley North

Applications Submitted:

C/O Agent, Building of 70 dwellings and associated works and formation of associated parking with vehicular access from Woodhead Road on land off Woodhead Road, Honley, Holmfirth

Turner Bros, Formation of agricultural access road and gate on agricultural land, Thick Hollins Road, Meltham, Holmfirth

Mr and Mrs Swire, Work to Tree(s) within a conservation area, Bleak House, High Street, Honley, Holmfirth

Carol Hirst, Church Warden, Work to TPO(s) 43/80 within a conservation area at Wyngarth, 8, Town Head, Honley, Holmfirth

Mrs Antcliffe, Work to TPO(s) 10/16 within a Conservation Area, Holmleigh, 33, Southgate, Honley, Holmfirth

CCA - Compliance With Condition(S) Approved

Eastwood Homes Ltd, C/O Agent, Discharge conditions 3, 6, 9, 14, 15 on previous permission 2016/92812 for demolition of industrial building and building of 17 apartments with integral garages and associated parking at Victoria Works, Fisher Green, Honley, Holmfirth

Holme Valley South

L Muffitt, Use of premises for miniature tabletop gaming centre (leisure) and retail shop at Unit 1, Albion Mills, Miry Lane, Thongsbridge, Holmfirth

D Angir, Building of a new detached garage at 3, Sude Hill, New Mill, Holmfirth

Kingsman Homes Ltd, Discharge conditions 3, 4, 6, 8, 9, 11, 14, 17, 19 on previous permission 2017/91024 for demolition of chemical works, associated buildings and two dwellings, building of two new detached dwellings, one pair of semi-detached dwellings and terrace of three dwellings at Chemical Works, Liphill Bank Road, Holmfirth

Nicholas Ryan Projects Ltd, building of 11 new dwellings on land next to 17, Miry Lane, Thongsbridge, Holmfirth

Holme Valley Parish Council, Change of use and alterations to wc to form revised public toilets, A1 (shops/retail), A2 (professional services) , A3 (cafe/restaurant), A5 (hot food and takeaway) and B1 (a) taxi office (within a Conservation Area) at the public conveniences, Station Road, Holmfirth

A Baldwin, Listed Building Consent for alterations (within a Conservation Area), at 21, South Street, Wooldale, Holmfirth

C/O Agent, Work to tree(s) within a conservation area at 4, St Anne’s Square, Holmfirth,

H Harriman, Works to TPO(s) 08/95 at 30, Lower Mill Lane, Holmfirth

Kristian Gee, Works to tree(s) within a conservation area at 10, Lower Mill Lane, Holmfirth,

Mr Wallace, Works to TPO(s) 07/99 within a Conservation Area, 84, Far Lane, Hepworth, Holmfirth

FC - Conditional Full Permission:

Mr and Mrs Beardsall, Building of a new detached garage and formation of access next to Whinney Bank House, Winney Bank Lane, Holmfirth

GR3 - Granted Under Reg.3 General Regulations:

Phillip Waddington, Formation of a car park on land adjacent to Wooldale Co-operative Society, Springwood Road, Thongsbridge, Holmfirth

CG – Consent Granted:

R Godfrey, Listed Building Consent for replacement windows at New Closes Farm Cottage, Wickins Lane, Holmfirth

O Morris, Listed Building Consent for installation of replacement windows at New Closes Farm Cottage, Wickins Lane, Holmfirth

RMC - Removal Or Modification Of Condition(s):

CS Planning Ltd, Removal of condition 5 (e) and variation of condition 5 (c) Bat Survey Report on previous permission 2016/92821 for building of new extensions and other alterations and change of use of land to a garden (Listed Building within a Conservation Area) at Westroyd Farm, Fulstone, White Ley Bank, New Mill, Holmfirth

DCS - Discharge Of Condition(S) Split Decision:

Lower Edge Developments Ltd, c/o agent, Discharge conditions 6, 10, 11, 14, 17 on previous permission 2015/91726 for outline application for residential development next to 38, Broad Lane, Upperthong, Holmfirth

Granted:

A Nutton, Certificate of lawfulness for proposed building of new single storey side extensions and outbuilding at Wood Bungalow, Cliff Road, Holmfirth

Kirkburton

Applications Submitted:

R Gill, Demolition of an existing single storey side extension and the building of a new single storey side extension (within a Conservation Area) at 16, Hall Lane, Highburton, Huddersfield

Robert Kelly, Work to TPO(s) 04/07, at 21, Stocks Drive, Shepley, Huddersfield

Mr and Mrs G Haworth, Building of a new single storey rear extension at 1, Lower Greenside, Greenside Road, Thurstonland, Huddersfield

FC - Conditional Full Permission

L Smith, Building of a new single storey extensions to rear and part demolition of existing rear extension at Kid Royd House, 50, The Knowle, Shepley, Huddersfield

R Winn, building of a new two-storey rear extension and associated alterations at 1, Whitestones, Stocksmoor, Huddersfield

N Adams, Building of a new single storey side and rear extension at 2-3, Sunside, Stocksmoor, Huddersfield

C Thomas, Building of a new single storey rear extension at 18, Manordale Close, Flockton

Lindley

Applications Submitted:

Z Dawson, Building of two-storey side and single storey rear extensions at 12, Peebles Close, Lindley, Huddersfield

B Reilly, Building of a new single storey rear extension at 5, Wood View, Birkby, Huddersfield

Mrs Harrison, Certificate of lawfulness for proposed building of a new single storey rear extension, at 1, Catherine Close, Lindley, Huddersfield

Ms Katherine Lyne, Work to trees within a Conservation Area at 26, Thornhill Road, Edgerton, Huddersfield

Mr Douthwaite, Works to TPO(s) HU2/68 at 37, Norwood Park, Birkby, Huddersfield

DCA - Discharge Of Condition(S) Approved:

M Salisbury, Discharge conditions 3 (materials), 4 (boundary treatment), 5 (visibility splays), 11 (bat and bird boxes), 12 (landscaping) on previous permission 2014/93368 for demolition of existing building and building of a new eco-dwelling at 2, Kew Hill, Lindley Moor, Huddersfield

Liversedge and Gomersal

Applications Submitted:

Libby Bottomley, Building of a new extension to a log cabin at Latham Farm House, Latham Lane, Gomersal, Cleckheaton

R Pollard, Building of a new single storey rear extension at 22, Fountain Street, Roberttown, Liversedge

J Hirst, Building of a new detached dwelling and demolition of the existing buildings at 25, Garfitt Hill, Gomersal, Cleckheaton

L Green, Outline application for two semi-detached dwellings at 79, Leeds Road, Littletown, Liversedge

B Martin, Planning permission for demolition of a boundary wall within a Conservation Area

at Longfield, 158, Gomersal Lane, Gomersal, Cleckheaton

S Dennis, Works to TPO(s) 47/80 at 61, Oxford Road, Gomersal, Cleckheaton

FC - Conditional Full Permission

Oliver Bottomley, Demolition of single storey rear extension and building of an attached garage, porch to side and associated internal and external alterations (Listed Building) at Duxbury Hall, Roberttown Lane, Roberttown, Liversedge

Marshall (Homes) Ltd, Alterations to existing garage/outbuilding to form dwelling and building of a detached garage with associated external works at Duxbury Hall, Roberttown Lane, Roberttown, Liversedge

J Moyser, Building of a conservatory to the rear of 17, Roundhill Green, Gomersal, Cleckheaton

CG – Consent Granted:

Oliver Bottomley, Listed Building Consent for demolition of single storey rear extension and building of attached garage, porch to side and associated internal and external alterations at Duxbury Hall, Roberttown Lane, Roberttown, Liversedge

Marshall (Homes) Ltd., Listed Building Consent for alterations to existing garage/outbuilding to form a dwelling and building of a detached garage with associated external works at Duxbury Hall, Roberttown Lane, Roberttown, Liversedge

Granted:

C Wild, Works to TPO(s) SP2/70, 5, Latham Court, Gomersal, Cleckheaton

Mirfield

Applications Submitted:

Chapter Two Homes Ltd, Discharge condition 3 (materials) on previous permission 2016/90021 for the building of two new detached dwellings with integral garages and the demolition of an existing bungalow at 18, Granny Lane, Lower Hopton, Mirfield

Darren Smith Homes, c/o agent, Modification of Section 106 obligation relating to previous permission 2009/93133 for building a retirement development consisting of 36 units and one concierge unit on land at, Newgate, Mirfield

K Wall, building of two-storey side and rear extensions at 39, Parker Lane, Mirfield

David Stones, Work to TPO(s) 09/92 at 1A, Water Royd Avenue, Mirfield

J Harrison, Works to TPO(s) 05/90/g1 at 2, Quarryside Road, Mirfield

FC – Conditional Full Permission

K Bulmer, New building consisting of single storey front and side extensions, external alterations, and new fence and gates at 2A, Crowlees Road, Mirfield

Joanne Whiteley, Change of use of garage to dog grooming parlour at 22, Parkfield Crescent, Mirfield

Newsome

Applications Submitted:

The Foot Centre, Change of use from retail (A1) to non-residential health centre (D1-podiatrists) (Listed Building within a Conservation Area) at 7, Byram Street, Huddersfield

Keith Heywood, Works to Tree(s) within a conservation area at 4, Carriage Drive, Berry Brow, Huddersfield

Turtle Bay, Installation of two Jumbrellas with weighted bases and integral heating and lighting, glazed screens with weighted bases and timber bench seating areas (within the curtilage of a Listed Building and within a Conservation Area) at Turtle Bay, 50, King Street, Huddersfield

A Malthouse, Listed Building Consent for internal and external alterations, 20A, Manchester Road, Huddersfield

Althams Travel Services Ltd, Installation of an illuminated sign (within a Conservation Area) at Althams Travel Services Ltd, 26, Cross Church Street, Huddersfield

Mrs Bhalla, Works to TPO(s) HU1/74 within a Conservation Area at Laxmi Restaurant, 158, Woodhead Road, Berry Brow, Huddersfield

FC – Conditional Full Permission

Ingenious 1964, C/O Agent, Alterations and change of use to public house (A1) to form a retail unit (non-food) and six residential units (C3) (within a Conservation Area) at Chads Bar, 9, Brook Street, Huddersfield

Refused:

H Peacock, Certificate of lawfulness for proposed single storey rear extension at 203, Newsome Road, Newsome, Huddersfield

FC – Conditional Full Permission

WD Kingsgate Ltd, Installation of raised first floor roof terrace to rear for A4 - drinking establishment - use, new door openings to rear walls for level access onto new structural deck and fire escape link corridor, within a Conservation Area, at Herberts Bar/Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice Charity Shop, 30-36, Cross Church Street, Huddersfield

Withdrawn:

F Ajaib’s proposal to build a single storey rear extension projecting 3.6m beyond the rear wall of the original dwellinghouse at 21, Springwood Avenue, Springwood, Huddersfield. The maximum height of the extension is 3.8m, the height of the eaves of the extension is 2.75m