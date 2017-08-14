Here are the latest planning applications decided by Kirklees Council this week.
Almondbury
Applications submitted:
S Ervine - c/o Agent, Installation of raised decking to rear at 47, Mountfield Avenue, Waterloo, Huddersfield
Alex Paling, Work to TPO(s) HU2/73 at 318, Almondbury Bank, Almondbury, Huddersfield
Ashbrow
Applications Submitted:
D Humphreys, Installation of first floor front and single storey rear extensions at 19, Woodside Lane, Fixby, Huddersfield
Frank Marshall Estates, Discharge condition 12 (landscaping) on previous permission 2016/92866 for installation of six industrial units with office accommodation, formation of car parking and service yards and associated works at Mamas And Papas Warehouse, Colne Bridge Road, Colne Bridge, Huddersfield
Thomas Jenkins, C/O Agent, Outline application for new detached dwelling at14, Netheroyd Hill Road, Fixby, Huddersfield
Conditional Full Permission
Steve Wilford, C/O Agent, New single storey rear extension and alterations to garage at 44, Redwood Drive, Bradley, Huddersfield
Cert Of Lawful Opps Granted
G Clarke, Certificate of lawfulness for proposed new garage at 169a, Netheroyd Hill Road, Cowcliffe, Huddersfield
Approved
Frank Marshall Estates, c/o agent, Non-material amendment to previous permission 2016/92866 for six new industrial units with office accommodation, formation of car parking and service yards and associated works at Mamas And Papas Warehouse, Colne Bridge Road, Colne Bridge, Huddersfield
Batley East
Applications Submitted:
W Ashraf, New front and rear dormers at 236, Crackenedge Lane, Dewsbury
Conditional Full Permission
Yusuf Laher, Demolition of half the existing garage, building of a new single storey front extension and two storey side and rear extension at 40, Purlwell Crescent, Batley
D Husband, New single storey side and rear extension at 69, Hey Beck Lane, Woodkirk, Dewsbury
Batley West
Applications Submitted:
Mr S Ravat, Variation of condition 9 (appearance) on previous permission 2017/90213 for alterations to convert nursing home to six dwellings (within a Conservation Area) at Nightingale Nursing Home, 4-8, Transvaal Terrace, Batley
S Madden, Demolition of existing garage and building of a new detached dwelling next to 53, Mortimer Avenue, Healey, Batley
Mr Navas, A new detached dwelling at 785, Bradford Road, Batley
Walsh, Works to TPO(s) 03/87/t1 at 55, Deighton Lane, Healey, Batley
Riva Homes, Building of 13 dwellings with garages, formation of new access road, associated landscaping and lighting at Batley Fire Station, Carlinghow Lane, Carlinghow, Batley
S Ravat, Discharge condition 5 (landscape scheme) on previous permission 2017/90213 for alterations to convert nursing home to six dwellings (within a Conservation Area) at Nightingale Nursing Home, 4-8, Transvaal Terrace,Batley
Conditional Full Permission:
Mr Navaz, New dormers to front and rear, 785, Bradford Road, Batley
Part Granted/Part Refused:
Mo Kola, Works to TPO(s) 26/78, 11, Wellfield Mews, Dewsbury
NANR – Not Required
Miss/Mr Drewery/Hemingway has proposed a new single storey rear extension at 7, Tweed Close, Batley. The extension projects 3.1m beyond the rear wall of the original house with a maximum height of the extension being 3.3m and the height of the eaves of the extension 2.35m.
Birstall and Birkenshaw
Applications Submitted:
Craig Carter, Demolition of garage and a new detached store to rear at 49, Moorlands Road, Birkenshaw
A Pickup, Discharge conditions 5-9 on previous permission 2016/92848 for demolition of existing stables and building of a new dwelling at Valley View, Beck Farm, Cliff Hollins Lane, East Bierley
D Ladbrook, Building of a new rear extension at 66E, Leeds Road, Birstall, Batley
Legal & General UK Property Fund, C/O Agent, Change of use from retail (A1) to mixed use retail (A1) and restaurant and café (A3) and alterations to convert existing unit to two separate units at Unit 8b, Birstall Shopping Park, Holden Ing Way, Birstall, Batley
FC - Conditional Full Permission
D Moyser, Building of a new detached garage, 203, Raikes Lane, Birstall, Batley
Refused:
Blue Hills Beef, Prior notification for proposed change of use of agricultural building to dwelling with associated operational development at The Barn, Marsh Lane, Birkenshaw,
FC - Conditional Full Permission
M Park, Demolition of outbuildings and building of a new single storey rear extension at 69, Station Lane, Birkenshaw
Cleckheaton
Applications Submitted:
Mr Shail, Building of a new single storey front and rear extensions and outbuilding to rear at Heather Bank, 900, Halifax Road, Hartshead Moor, Cleckheaton
FC - Conditional Full Permission
Mr and Mrs Firth, Building of a new conservatory to side of 24, Tailor Close, Scholes, Cleckheaton
Colne Valley
Applications Submitted:
C Friend, Change of use of part agricultural land to domestic, installation of single storey rear extension to dwelling, machinery store, two polytunnels and engineering operations at 9, Clough Head, Slaithwaite Gate, Bolster Moor, Huddersfield
Mr and Mrs E Lowe, Removal of porch and building of a new conservatory (within a Conservation Area) at 6, Inner Hey, Marsden, Huddersfield
Simpson, Works to Tree(s) within a conservation area, 73, Causeway Side, Linthwaite, Huddersfield,
Shameem Simpson, Work to Tree(s) within a conservation area, 73, Causeway Side, Linthwaite, Huddersfield
Mr and Mrs G Noble, Building of a submerged garage at Whitsend, Pike Law Lane, Scapegoat Hill, Huddersfield
Gillian Piggott, Works to Tree(s) within a conservation area at 3, Oak Drive, Wellhouse, Huddersfield
DCS - Discharge Of Condition(S) Split Decision
S Eastwood, Discharge conditions 4, 5, 7, 10, 11, 13, 16 on previous permission 2015/93750 for change of use and alterations and extensions to former mill to form eight dwellings (Listed Building) at 1, Wood Bottom, Marsden, Huddersfield
WI - Withdrawn - Invalid
Simpson, Works to Tree(s) within a conservation area, 73, Causeway Side, Linthwaite, Huddersfield
Crosland Moor and Netherton
Applications Submitted:
Bamforth, Work to Tree(s) within a conservation area, Moorland House, 59, Midway, South Crosland, Huddersfield
Muhammad Fazal, Building of a new four-storey rear extension at 15, Thornton Lodge Road, Thornton Lodge, Huddersfield
John Lyttle, Works to TPO(s) Hu1/49, 114, Deyne Road, Netherton, Huddersfield
Simon Thompson, Works to TPO(s) Hu1/49, 10, Huntsman’s Close, Beaumont Park, Huddersfield
S Hussain, The proposal is for building a new single storey rear extension projecting 5.7m beyond the rear wall of the original dwellinghouse at 109, North Street, Lockwood, Huddersfield. The maximum height of the extension is 3.95m, the height of the eaves of the extension is 2.95m.
FC - Conditional Full Permission
M Yousaf, Building of a new single storey rear extension, 11, Thornton Lodge Road, Thornton Lodge, Huddersfield
Dalton
Applications Submitted:
J Lee, Conversion and extension of barn/stable to form one dwelling adjacent to, 3 Heaton Lodge Cottages, Helme Lane, Colnebridge, Huddersfield
Refused:
G Ison, proposal for a new single storey rear extension at 14, Standiforth Road, Dalton, Huddersfield, projecting 6m beyond the rear wall of the original dwellinghouse. The maximum height of the extension is 4m, the height of the eaves of the extension is 2.1m
Denby Dale
Applications Submitted:
Mr and Mrs Howell, Building of a new single storey rear and side extension linked to existing garage and installation of rear dormer window at 36, Woodside, Denby Dale, Huddersfield
Eltringham, Works to TPO(s) 03/08 at 25, Dearne Park, Clayton West, Huddersfield
Mr and Mrs Barker, Certificate of lawfulness for proposed building of a new single storey rear extension at 7, Tyburn Lane, Emley, Huddersfield
Mr and Mrs J R Lambert, Building of a new single storey front extension and alterations to the boundary walls at 5, Saville Road, Skelmanthorpe, Huddersfield
Mr and Mrs Bambury, Demolition of existing garage and building of a new detached dwelling at 1, Barton Cottages, Penistone Road, High Flatts, Huddersfield
Mr and Mrs Walker, Building of a new single storey rear extension at 5, Fox Close, Emley, Huddersfield
Mr Hunter, Certificate of lawfulness for proposed building of a detached garden room ancillary to the existing dwelling, 3, Manderlay Gardens, Emley, Huddersfield
David Wilde, Work to TPO(s) 11/80, Churchfield, Barnsley Road, Denby Dale, Huddersfield
FC - Conditional Full Permission:
A Straughan, Installation of air condenser plant and compound at 2 A, Victoria Court, Colliers Way, Huddersfield, Clayton West
D and J Charlesworth, building of a new single storey side extension and alterations at 7, Greenfield Close, Upper Denby, Huddersfield
S Brown and A Kent, building of new extensions and alterations at 84, Jagger Lane, Emley Moor, Huddersfield
Anthony Lowther-Knowles, Demolition of conservatory and building of a new two storey and single storey rear extension at Sunnydale Manor, 1, Whinmoor Drive, Clayton West, Huddersfield
K Hayes, building of a new first floor side extension at 1, Top Road, Lower Cumberworth, Huddersfield
Approved:
Mrs Heather Round, Works to TPO(s) 10a/03, 12, Woodlands Close, Denby Dale, Huddersfield
Dewsbury South
Applications Submitted:
D K Carruthers, building a new single storey side extension at 1, Highfield Mount, Thornhill, Dewsbury
P Oldfield, Building of a new detached double garage at 67A, Valley Road, Thornhill, Dewsbury
Daniel Maddox, Works to TPO(s) 15/82, at 12, Nook Green, Thornhill, Dewsbury
Sarah Naylor, Works to TPO(s) 56/80 at Ryefield Lodge, St George’s Road, Scholes, Holmfirth
Dewsbury West
Applications Submitted:
Farhan Rahem, Change of use from shop (A1) to (A5) hot food takeaway at 717, Huddersfield Road, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury
Henry, Work to TPO(s) 19/97, Westex Carpets Ltd, Calder Bank Mills, Calder Bank Road, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury
Z Begum, Building of a new two storey rear extension at 119, Sackville Street, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury
Jamia Masjid Ghausia, building of new minerats to front elevation at Jamia Masjid Ghausia, North Road, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury
R Yasin, Building of a new detached home office and store at 20, Heron Close, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury
Mrs Rehmat Jan is proposing to build a new single storey rear extension at 51, Pilgrim Crescent, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury. The extension projects 4m beyond the rear wall of the original dwellinghouse. The maximum height of the extension is 4m. The height of the eaves of the extension is 3m.
R Jan, Building of a new single storey rear extension and ramp at 51, Pilgrim Crescent, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury
Suez Recycling and Recovery UK Ltd, Non material amendment to previous permission 99/92630 for the building of a new integrated waste management facility comprising transfer loading station and household waste recycling centre at Household Waste and Recycling Centre, Weaving Lane, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury
RMC - Removal Or Modification Of Condition(s):
Beckside Properties, Variation condition 14 (windows) on previous permission 2016/93266 for alterations to convert vacant building to six apartments and one house at Crown Works, Staincliffe Road, Westborough, Dewsbury
FC - Conditional Full Permission
Mr and Mrs Kasuji, Alterations to convert an integral garage to living accommodation at 10, Granville Court, Eightlands, Dewsbury
NMA – Approved:
M Iqbal, Non-Material Amendment to previous permission no. 2016/91034 for the building of extensions and dormers to the front and rear of 42, Tanhouse Street, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury
Golcar
Applications Submitted:
Trustees of Colne Valley Museum, Listed Building Consent for installation of replacement windows and repair of remaining windows and doors (within a Conservation Area) at Colne Valley Museum, Cliffe Ash, Golcar, Huddersfield
Mrs Brinig, Work to trees within a Conservation Area, 31, Armitage Road, Milnsbridge, Huddersfield
FC - Conditional Full Permission:
S Akhtar, Building of dormer and hip to gable roof at 21, Victory Avenue, Paddock, Huddersfield
DCA - Discharge Of Condition(S) Approved:
Specialist Glass Products Ltd, Discharge condition 13 (Remediation Strategy) on previous permission 2016/90933 for demolition of existing buildings and building of a new manufacturing unit with associated access, parking and turning at Colne Vale Road, Milnsbridge, Huddersfield
Greenhead
Applications Submitted:
Ian Smith, Work to TPO(s) HU1/71 within conservation area, 10, Kaffir Road, Edgerton, Huddersfield
Caroline Oxley, Works to Tree(s) within a conservation area at 7, Oakfield Road, Birkby, Huddersfield
Thornhill Estates, Work to TPO(s) Hu1/49/g1 in a conservation area, 12, Kaffir Road, Edgerton
Mr Melaragni, Works to TPO(s) 10/75, Rosefield, 1, Rossefield Avenue, Birkby, Huddersfield
Mrs Etherington, Works to TPO(s) HU1/71 within a Conservation Area, 24, Kaffir Road, Edgerton
FC - Conditional Full Permission:
Mr Ali Balal, Alterations to external roof and internal stairs at first floor level (Listed Building within a Conservation Area) at 86, New North Road, Edgerton, Huddersfield
Consent Granted:
Mr Ali Balal, Listed Building Consent for alterations to external roof and internal stairs at first floor level (within a Conservation Area) at 86, New North Road, Edgerton, Huddersfield
Ramsden Solicitor LLP, c/o agent, Listed Building Consent for building of a new detached office building (within a Conservation Area) at Oakley House, 1, Hungerford Road, Edgerton, Huddersfield
Ramsden Solicitors LLP, c/o agent, Listed Building Consent for building of a new single storey extension, reinstatement of existing light wells and formation of car parking (within a Conservation Area) at Oakley House, 1, Hungerford Road, Edgerton, Huddersfield
FC - Conditional Full Permission
Ramsden Solicitors LLP, Building of a new single storey extension, reinstatement of existing light wells and formation of car parking (Listed Building within a Conservation Area) at Oakley House, 1, Hungerford Road, Edgerton, Huddersfield
Ramsden Solicitors LLP, c/o agent, building of a new detached office building (Listed Building within a Conservation Area) at Oakley House, 1, Hungerford Road, Edgerton, Huddersfield
Refused:
Mr M Rauf, Building of a new detached garage with play room above, a new single storey rear extension and balcony at 2, Greenroyd Croft, Birkby, Huddersfield
DCA - Discharge Of Condition(S) Approved
mbf 1954 Ltd, Discharge conditions 7 (boundary wall) and 8 (new opening) on previous permission 2015/93885 for Listed Building Consent for building of a new extension and alterations, and demolishing part of a boundary wall to form an additional entrance from Birkby Hall Road (within a Conservation Area) at Rose Hill Natural Burial Ground, Birkby Hall Road, Birkby, Huddersfield
Refused:
Z Aimed, Alterations to convert the lower ground floor to form a self-contained flat (within a Conservation Area) at 185, Trinity Street, Huddersfield
Heckmondwike
Applications Submitted:
S Price, Building a new single storey front extension, porch and single storey rear extension at 20, Liversedge Hall Lane, Liversedge
London and Cambridge Properties, Installation of new shop front at Unit 7, Northgate Centre, Northgate, Heckmondwike
DCA - Discharge Of Condition(S) Approved
Owens Developments, Discharge of condition 3 (materials) on previous permission 2016/91997 for building 10 new dwellings at Sharma, 221, Leeds Old Road, Batley
FC - Conditional Full Permission
Heckmondwike Grammar School, C/O Agent, building of new extension and alterations at Church Hall, St James Church, Church Street, Heckmondwike
Vaqaas Hussain, building of a new single storey side extension at 1, Hutton Drive, Heckmondwike
Holme Valley North
Applications Submitted:
C/O Agent, Building of 70 dwellings and associated works and formation of associated parking with vehicular access from Woodhead Road on land off Woodhead Road, Honley, Holmfirth
Turner Bros, Formation of agricultural access road and gate on agricultural land, Thick Hollins Road, Meltham, Holmfirth
Mr and Mrs Swire, Work to Tree(s) within a conservation area, Bleak House, High Street, Honley, Holmfirth
Carol Hirst, Church Warden, Work to TPO(s) 43/80 within a conservation area at Wyngarth, 8, Town Head, Honley, Holmfirth
Mrs Antcliffe, Work to TPO(s) 10/16 within a Conservation Area, Holmleigh, 33, Southgate, Honley, Holmfirth
CCA - Compliance With Condition(S) Approved
Eastwood Homes Ltd, C/O Agent, Discharge conditions 3, 6, 9, 14, 15 on previous permission 2016/92812 for demolition of industrial building and building of 17 apartments with integral garages and associated parking at Victoria Works, Fisher Green, Honley, Holmfirth
Holme Valley South
L Muffitt, Use of premises for miniature tabletop gaming centre (leisure) and retail shop at Unit 1, Albion Mills, Miry Lane, Thongsbridge, Holmfirth
D Angir, Building of a new detached garage at 3, Sude Hill, New Mill, Holmfirth
Kingsman Homes Ltd, Discharge conditions 3, 4, 6, 8, 9, 11, 14, 17, 19 on previous permission 2017/91024 for demolition of chemical works, associated buildings and two dwellings, building of two new detached dwellings, one pair of semi-detached dwellings and terrace of three dwellings at Chemical Works, Liphill Bank Road, Holmfirth
Nicholas Ryan Projects Ltd, building of 11 new dwellings on land next to 17, Miry Lane, Thongsbridge, Holmfirth
Holme Valley Parish Council, Change of use and alterations to wc to form revised public toilets, A1 (shops/retail), A2 (professional services) , A3 (cafe/restaurant), A5 (hot food and takeaway) and B1 (a) taxi office (within a Conservation Area) at the public conveniences, Station Road, Holmfirth
A Baldwin, Listed Building Consent for alterations (within a Conservation Area), at 21, South Street, Wooldale, Holmfirth
C/O Agent, Work to tree(s) within a conservation area at 4, St Anne’s Square, Holmfirth,
H Harriman, Works to TPO(s) 08/95 at 30, Lower Mill Lane, Holmfirth
Kristian Gee, Works to tree(s) within a conservation area at 10, Lower Mill Lane, Holmfirth,
Mr Wallace, Works to TPO(s) 07/99 within a Conservation Area, 84, Far Lane, Hepworth, Holmfirth
FC - Conditional Full Permission:
Mr and Mrs Beardsall, Building of a new detached garage and formation of access next to Whinney Bank House, Winney Bank Lane, Holmfirth
GR3 - Granted Under Reg.3 General Regulations:
Phillip Waddington, Formation of a car park on land adjacent to Wooldale Co-operative Society, Springwood Road, Thongsbridge, Holmfirth
CG – Consent Granted:
R Godfrey, Listed Building Consent for replacement windows at New Closes Farm Cottage, Wickins Lane, Holmfirth
O Morris, Listed Building Consent for installation of replacement windows at New Closes Farm Cottage, Wickins Lane, Holmfirth
RMC - Removal Or Modification Of Condition(s):
CS Planning Ltd, Removal of condition 5 (e) and variation of condition 5 (c) Bat Survey Report on previous permission 2016/92821 for building of new extensions and other alterations and change of use of land to a garden (Listed Building within a Conservation Area) at Westroyd Farm, Fulstone, White Ley Bank, New Mill, Holmfirth
DCS - Discharge Of Condition(S) Split Decision:
Lower Edge Developments Ltd, c/o agent, Discharge conditions 6, 10, 11, 14, 17 on previous permission 2015/91726 for outline application for residential development next to 38, Broad Lane, Upperthong, Holmfirth
Granted:
A Nutton, Certificate of lawfulness for proposed building of new single storey side extensions and outbuilding at Wood Bungalow, Cliff Road, Holmfirth
Kirkburton
Applications Submitted:
R Gill, Demolition of an existing single storey side extension and the building of a new single storey side extension (within a Conservation Area) at 16, Hall Lane, Highburton, Huddersfield
Robert Kelly, Work to TPO(s) 04/07, at 21, Stocks Drive, Shepley, Huddersfield
Mr and Mrs G Haworth, Building of a new single storey rear extension at 1, Lower Greenside, Greenside Road, Thurstonland, Huddersfield
FC - Conditional Full Permission
L Smith, Building of a new single storey extensions to rear and part demolition of existing rear extension at Kid Royd House, 50, The Knowle, Shepley, Huddersfield
R Winn, building of a new two-storey rear extension and associated alterations at 1, Whitestones, Stocksmoor, Huddersfield
N Adams, Building of a new single storey side and rear extension at 2-3, Sunside, Stocksmoor, Huddersfield
C Thomas, Building of a new single storey rear extension at 18, Manordale Close, Flockton
Lindley
Applications Submitted:
Z Dawson, Building of two-storey side and single storey rear extensions at 12, Peebles Close, Lindley, Huddersfield
B Reilly, Building of a new single storey rear extension at 5, Wood View, Birkby, Huddersfield
Mrs Harrison, Certificate of lawfulness for proposed building of a new single storey rear extension, at 1, Catherine Close, Lindley, Huddersfield
Ms Katherine Lyne, Work to trees within a Conservation Area at 26, Thornhill Road, Edgerton, Huddersfield
Mr Douthwaite, Works to TPO(s) HU2/68 at 37, Norwood Park, Birkby, Huddersfield
DCA - Discharge Of Condition(S) Approved:
M Salisbury, Discharge conditions 3 (materials), 4 (boundary treatment), 5 (visibility splays), 11 (bat and bird boxes), 12 (landscaping) on previous permission 2014/93368 for demolition of existing building and building of a new eco-dwelling at 2, Kew Hill, Lindley Moor, Huddersfield
Liversedge and Gomersal
Applications Submitted:
Libby Bottomley, Building of a new extension to a log cabin at Latham Farm House, Latham Lane, Gomersal, Cleckheaton
R Pollard, Building of a new single storey rear extension at 22, Fountain Street, Roberttown, Liversedge
J Hirst, Building of a new detached dwelling and demolition of the existing buildings at 25, Garfitt Hill, Gomersal, Cleckheaton
L Green, Outline application for two semi-detached dwellings at 79, Leeds Road, Littletown, Liversedge
B Martin, Planning permission for demolition of a boundary wall within a Conservation Area
at Longfield, 158, Gomersal Lane, Gomersal, Cleckheaton
S Dennis, Works to TPO(s) 47/80 at 61, Oxford Road, Gomersal, Cleckheaton
FC - Conditional Full Permission
Oliver Bottomley, Demolition of single storey rear extension and building of an attached garage, porch to side and associated internal and external alterations (Listed Building) at Duxbury Hall, Roberttown Lane, Roberttown, Liversedge
Marshall (Homes) Ltd, Alterations to existing garage/outbuilding to form dwelling and building of a detached garage with associated external works at Duxbury Hall, Roberttown Lane, Roberttown, Liversedge
J Moyser, Building of a conservatory to the rear of 17, Roundhill Green, Gomersal, Cleckheaton
CG – Consent Granted:
Oliver Bottomley, Listed Building Consent for demolition of single storey rear extension and building of attached garage, porch to side and associated internal and external alterations at Duxbury Hall, Roberttown Lane, Roberttown, Liversedge
Marshall (Homes) Ltd., Listed Building Consent for alterations to existing garage/outbuilding to form a dwelling and building of a detached garage with associated external works at Duxbury Hall, Roberttown Lane, Roberttown, Liversedge
Granted:
C Wild, Works to TPO(s) SP2/70, 5, Latham Court, Gomersal, Cleckheaton
Mirfield
Applications Submitted:
Chapter Two Homes Ltd, Discharge condition 3 (materials) on previous permission 2016/90021 for the building of two new detached dwellings with integral garages and the demolition of an existing bungalow at 18, Granny Lane, Lower Hopton, Mirfield
Darren Smith Homes, c/o agent, Modification of Section 106 obligation relating to previous permission 2009/93133 for building a retirement development consisting of 36 units and one concierge unit on land at, Newgate, Mirfield
K Wall, building of two-storey side and rear extensions at 39, Parker Lane, Mirfield
David Stones, Work to TPO(s) 09/92 at 1A, Water Royd Avenue, Mirfield
J Harrison, Works to TPO(s) 05/90/g1 at 2, Quarryside Road, Mirfield
FC – Conditional Full Permission
K Bulmer, New building consisting of single storey front and side extensions, external alterations, and new fence and gates at 2A, Crowlees Road, Mirfield
Joanne Whiteley, Change of use of garage to dog grooming parlour at 22, Parkfield Crescent, Mirfield
Newsome
Applications Submitted:
The Foot Centre, Change of use from retail (A1) to non-residential health centre (D1-podiatrists) (Listed Building within a Conservation Area) at 7, Byram Street, Huddersfield
Keith Heywood, Works to Tree(s) within a conservation area at 4, Carriage Drive, Berry Brow, Huddersfield
Turtle Bay, Installation of two Jumbrellas with weighted bases and integral heating and lighting, glazed screens with weighted bases and timber bench seating areas (within the curtilage of a Listed Building and within a Conservation Area) at Turtle Bay, 50, King Street, Huddersfield
A Malthouse, Listed Building Consent for internal and external alterations, 20A, Manchester Road, Huddersfield
Althams Travel Services Ltd, Installation of an illuminated sign (within a Conservation Area) at Althams Travel Services Ltd, 26, Cross Church Street, Huddersfield
Mrs Bhalla, Works to TPO(s) HU1/74 within a Conservation Area at Laxmi Restaurant, 158, Woodhead Road, Berry Brow, Huddersfield
FC – Conditional Full Permission
Ingenious 1964, C/O Agent, Alterations and change of use to public house (A1) to form a retail unit (non-food) and six residential units (C3) (within a Conservation Area) at Chads Bar, 9, Brook Street, Huddersfield
Refused:
H Peacock, Certificate of lawfulness for proposed single storey rear extension at 203, Newsome Road, Newsome, Huddersfield
FC – Conditional Full Permission
WD Kingsgate Ltd, Installation of raised first floor roof terrace to rear for A4 - drinking establishment - use, new door openings to rear walls for level access onto new structural deck and fire escape link corridor, within a Conservation Area, at Herberts Bar/Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice Charity Shop, 30-36, Cross Church Street, Huddersfield
Withdrawn:
F Ajaib’s proposal to build a single storey rear extension projecting 3.6m beyond the rear wall of the original dwellinghouse at 21, Springwood Avenue, Springwood, Huddersfield. The maximum height of the extension is 3.8m, the height of the eaves of the extension is 2.75m