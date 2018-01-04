Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Where would you find a 3ft cuddly toy monkey, a signed American football and a suitcase full of black and white films?

The answer is Travelodge’s Lost and Found office in Huddersfield.

The UK’s first budget hotel brand, Travelodge, has revealed some of the more interesting items left behind in its 542 UK hotels during the last 12 months.

With nearly 19 million people annually staying in a Travelodge hotel, some of the other unusual treasures that have been left behind in Huddersfield include 25 balloon animals and a set of Versace wine glasses.

Interestingly the hotel chain has seen a growing trend in forgetful brides. One new bride staying at York Central Travelodge became so preoccupied with her nuptials that she left behind her mother-in-law.

She only realised when she got home that she had forgotten her most important new family member.

While another bride staying at Birmingham Bullring left the hotel without her diamond Mangala Sutra which is an Indian wedding necklace with the same significance as a wedding ring.

Elsewhere, the hotel manager at Manchester Trafford Park Travelodge got quite a shock when he found a 27ft Starchaser space rocket at the hotel.

And a pilot from a well-known airline was in such a rush to get to the airport that he left his pilot’s licence at Gatwick Airport Travelodge. Luckily the hotel manager flew to his rescue and personally took the licence to the airport.

And there’s the executive who left behind his 50 year old teddy bear called Rupert at Aberdeen Travelodge. The distressed gentleman sent his PA to collect the vintage bear from London as he could not sleep without him.

Best of all, one superstitious businessman had to take a day’s holiday to come back from the Netherlands to collect his rare Montblanc Meisterstück Solitaire Skeleton Fountain Pen worth £8,000 as he said he could not sign any paperwork without his lucky pen.

Unbelievably, an American stockbroker left London Liverpool Street Travelodge without his briefcase which contained over £500,000 worth of share certificates for a client.

Shakila Ahmed, a Travelodge spokeswoman, said: “We do get some interesting items being left behind. This year’s inventory list includes a WW2 bravery medal, deeds to land in the Scottish Highlands and a Lionhead rabbit called Bugs Bunny.”