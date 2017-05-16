Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Moors murderer Ian Brady has gone to his grave without giving up the secret of where victim Keith Bennett was buried.

That’s the view of solicitor John Ainley who represented Keith’s late mother Winnie Johnson.

Winnie died never knowing what Brady and Myra Hindley had done with his body.

Mr Ainley said: “When Winnie was dying Brady was implored to give up the information about where Keith was but it seems he died without giving that information.

“It may emerge that he has left some documents but I think that’s unlikely. It’s probable that he has taken this information to his grave.”

Mr Ainley said he believed this was Brady’s last act of defiance. “He was in control, that’s how he liked it. He loved the notoriety.”

He added: “Keith has never been given a proper burial. If he had been that would have given the family closure.”

Meanwhile, Greater Manchester Police say they will never close Keith Bennett’s case.

Martin Bottomley, head of the force’s Cold Case Review Unit, said officers would act on “credible and actionable” information which would help them find the body of 12-year-old Keith.

He said: “Whilst we are not actively searching Saddleworth Moors, Greater Manchester Police will never close this case. Brady’s death does not change that.”