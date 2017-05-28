Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A lifelong Huddersfield Town fan has said the Championship final will be ‘bittersweet’ for him after the death of his close friend who was a Reading supporter.

Dave Nunns and his friend Craig Sweeney, who grew up in Golcar together, spent most Saturdays as teenagers at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The two, now aged 41, went to university in Manchester where they befriended fellow student Paul Smith, a Reading supporter who had grown up in a village near the town.

The three musketeers, who all planted their roots in Manchester, put aside their football differences and regularly attended matches together but at opposite ends of pitches.

Sadly, Paul was diagnosed with oesophageal cancer in January and given a terminal diagnosis.

The 51-year-old dad-of-one died last month.

Dave, also a dad-of-one, said: “Wembley will be bitter sweet for all of us.

“To be honest we don’t really care who gets promoted – for our mate’s team to go up will be great for any of us.

“It will be the only game I think I’ll ever buy a half-and-half scarf for and wear it with pride.

“When down in London we’ll find a pub selling Brakspear beers and have a few to the memory of our very good friend, life long Royal, Paul Smith.”