Officials at a school polling station turned up to find the main gates locked.

The Examiner understands that the electronically-controlled gates at Manor Croft Academy in Earlsheaton, Dewsbury, weren’t opened in time for the polling station to open at 7am.

The gates were eventually opened an hour later.

Mark Eastwood, chairman of Dewsbury Constituency Conservative Association, said he had made an official complaint to Kirklees Council’s elections team.

He said the polling station was based in a portable building at the back of the school and polling station staff weren’t allowed access to school toilets or water facilities.

He also said that signs directing voters weren’t put up first thing.

“Schools are only used as polling stations for one day a year, if that, and they need to be more flexible,” said Mr Eastwood.

“This isn’t a political point, we should be making it as easy as possible for people to vote, whoever they want to vote for.”

A council spokesman said: “Once we were aware there was an issue, we worked quickly with the school to ensure that there was access by that gate to the polling station.

“Nobody was prevented from voting during the short time the gate was locked, and an alternative access to the polling station was available throughout the morning.”

The spokesman said portable toilets were provided.

Polling stations are open until 10pm.