A big Huddersfield Town fan left fighting for his life after being attacked has shown signs of improvement.

Dad-of-five Andrew Cruickshanks – known as Totty – was placed in an induced coma at Leeds General Infirmary after being assaulted in Stone Fold, Honley.

Mr Cruickshanks, of Holmfirth, followed Town everywhere. He was attacked just three days before Town’s play-off semi-final victory at Sheffield Wednesday.

Fans have been praying for his recovery – and were rooting for him at Wembley on Monday.

Jason Hamilton, 43, of Deighton, said Mr Cruickshanks had been taken out of sedation and had been able to move his head and eyes but wasn’t aware of what was happening around him.

Jason said: “He is moving his eyes and responding and he has been told that Town have been promoted to the Premier League but he’s still not aware.

“Hopefully he will be on the mend soon and can watch Town in the Premier League.”

Mr Cruickshanks was 53 on May 26 and has been described as “Town’s biggest fan.” He had followed them home and away since he was a boy.

Jason said he couldn’t believe Totty had to miss the biggest game in Town’s history.

Mr Cruickshanks was at Wembley on his birthday back in 2012 when Town beat Sheffield United on penalties to earn promotion into the Championship.

Before the game he e-mailed the Examiner a message of support for the club.

In the e-mail headed: ‘Town at Wembley’ he wrote: “This is it, it’s time we were back where we belong. COME ON TOWN! On my birthday too...TRU BLU.”

Mr Cruickshanks, who calls himself Andreaus Totty on Facebook, was never far from fans’ thoughts at Wembley.

After beating Reading and securing a return to the top flight for the first time in 45 years, fans took to Facebook to send their good wishes and hopes for his recovery.

Louise Miller posted: “They did it! Come on Mr ..Get well u need to celebrate xx.”

Edward Farrington said: “Congratulations Town. All we need now is Andreaus Totty to have a full recovery from all his injuries.”

Peter Schofield added: “Well done Terriers. Great win for Andreaus Totty. He’ll be well pleased.”

Leanne Rawlinson said: “We love you Totty we do. Love, light and strength your way.”

On his Facebook page Mr Cruickshanks, a former student at Deighton High School, says: “I am a Yorkshire lad with a good sense of humour. My children are my world.”