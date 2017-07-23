Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Families enjoyed bands and performing artists at the MarshFest which raised money for The Welcome Centre in the town centre.

The Festival, which took place at the Ukrainian Club on Saturday, brought together music lovers from across the town. The Welcome Centre provides support to individuals and families in crisis in the South Kirklees area.

Saturday’s event was sponsored by Ricky’s School of Rock, and Syngenta Huddersfield.

Acts included Vagabound, Flock of 3, Leo Brazil and his Twitch, Fie Fie Fie, Fishing for Compliments, Darren Poyzer, Highline, The Boo Sutcliffe Band, Samh, Locrian’s Garden, Kelter, The Blind Dead McJones Band and Volume 11.

Family entertainment included a bouncy castle, face painting, belly dancing demonstrations and a licensed bar was open until late. MarshFest is in its second year. It is organised by Guerilla Promotions in association with Marsh Blues Club and We Shall Overcome.