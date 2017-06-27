Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Five tips to reduce the risk of being a victim of vehicle crime have been issued as statistics revealed West Yorkshire is a car crime hotspot.

The West Yorkshire force is ranked fourth in the hotspot list with 24,275 offences last year, behind the Met Police with 89,900 offences, West Midlands with 29,106 and Greater Manchester 24,298.

Each offence was classified as “theft from or of a vehicle or interference with a vehicle”.

According to the Office of National Statistics, 43% of all vehicle-related theft occurs because drivers do not adequately lock their doors.

Number plate firm Click4Reg has issued tips for drivers.

* Make every effort to close all windows and fully lock the vehicle when leaving

* Remove all valuable possessions out of plain sight when not in the vehicle, especially money, wallets, purses and electronic items (including radio).

* Always aim to park your vehicle in a well-lit area, as sufficient lighting will more than likely deter criminals

* If you’re making journeys to unfamiliar locations and sites, plan ahead to avoid driving through, and parking in any high crime areas

* A car alarm or steering wheel will add extra security

Ben Leonard, of Click4Reg, said: “Vehicle crime is more prevalent than anyone would suspect.”