A West Yorkshire carpet company have created a game that will suck you right in.

Vac It Up is the latest strangely difficult-to-stop-playing game on Facebook.

It was created by United Carpets & Beds, and players have to clean dust-ridden carpets by using their finger or mouse to drag the vacuum cleaner around a dirty room.

It may sound a drag, but the game is strangely addictive and equally as frustrating as players who bangin into furniture or touch areas already cleaned have to start again.

Vac It Up by United Carpets & Beds

Vac-ing up the ‘magic dust’ also gets you extra points.

Richard Sim, Digital Manager, said: “Our customers are extremely engaged on our social channels and we wanted to create a fun free game for them to play as a small thank you for their custom and support of the brand.

“I have to be honest, our team have been trialling the game and we have a couple of very addicted players on our hands at the moment!”

Click here to play .