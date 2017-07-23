Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A West Yorkshire carpet company have created a game that will suck you right in.

Vac It Up is the latest strangely difficult-to-stop-playing game on Facebook.

It was created by United Carpets & Beds, and players have to clean dust-ridden carpets by using their finger or mouse to drag the vacuum cleaner around a dirty room.

It may sound a drag, but the game is strangely addictive and equally as frustrating as players who bangin into furniture or touch areas already cleaned have to start again.

Vac-ing up the ‘magic dust’ also gets you extra points.

Richard Sim, Digital Manager, said: “Our customers are extremely engaged on our social channels and we wanted to create a fun free game for them to play as a small thank you for their custom and support of the brand.

“I have to be honest, our team have been trialling the game and we have a couple of very addicted players on our hands at the moment!”

Click here to play .