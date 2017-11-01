The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Stones being thrown, abuse shouted and even fireworks being launched – this is just a snapshot of the abuse experienced by West Yorkshire’s firefighters in one night.

The service recorded five separate attacks on their crew members during Halloween night.

One firefighter has now issued a video with his plea for the public to remember that behind the uniforms they are parents, brothers, sisters and sons and daughters.

Watch Commander James Hudson spoke on camera in the video issued by West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service .

He said: “Last night was an especially busy night for the fire service.

“There were 600 calls into the control room and crews attended 126 jobs last night. Of those jobs, there were five incidents where the crews came under attack.

“These attacks involved stones being thrown, fireworks being thrown and abuse at firefighters.”

He added: “Please remember, the people who work in the fire service are all fathers, mothers, sons, daughters, brothers and sisters. We are more than just a uniform, we are people.”

(Image: submit)

Deputy Chief Fire Officer Dave Walton said: “We will continue to work with our colleagues in West Yorkshire Police in planning for any repeat of this type of anti-social activity as Bonfire night approaches.”