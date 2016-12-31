Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

From reptiles waiting for the bus to a world famous station cat, Huddersfield’s animals have refused to shy away from this year’s headlines.

So let’s go for walkies through some of the best tails about our furry, feathered and scaly friends that we met in 2016.

Felix the Station Cat

We couldn’t miss this little lady off the list. Felix sprung to fame in February after her colleagues named her Senior Pest Controller and bought her a little high-vis jacket. The social media star has 100,000 Facebook fans, has both a Lego statue and portrait of her and receives fan mail from all corners of the world.

Savvi the Pig

Poor Savvi made the news when he was rescued after getting stuck in a stream in Skelmanthorpe. His owner Jacqui later claimed he had wandered off to look for pal Skye, a sheepdog who had recently passed away. A tale that almost puts you off eating bacon. Almost.

Mystery bus stop snake

Residents in Taylor Hill got the fright of their livessss when a metre-long orange snake was found dead at a bus shelter. The serpent, thought to be a corn snake, was thought to have been left there deliberately.

Mable the Spaniel

A firefighter had to be dangled by the ankles down a hole on Saddleworth Moor when excitable Mable fell down a hole. The eagle-eyed crew member only spotted and rescued her when her eye glistened and caught the light.

Princess the lizard

Often mistaken for a small dragon, Ben Cooke’s Bosc Monitor lizard can often be seen on walkies near their home in Bradley. Ben and his family have had reptiles for 10 years and also have three bearded dragons.

Nikki the hero cat

This plucky puss woke her owners when burglars broke into their Dalton home in August. Nikki darted upstairs and mewed loudly to alert the Szpuleckas to the intruders.

Mirfield’s Golden Eagle

You’re more likely to spot a pigeon than one of these rare birds of prey in Kirklees, but there is one exception. Derek Hopkins revealed his family of unusual birds, including a magnificent Golden Eagle. Derek, a Tesco delivery driver by day, lets the birds fly over the Yorkshire Dales in winter to catch prey.

Albert and Isaac the kittens

These adorable brothers were found abandoned in the grounds of Reinwood Juniors in October. Named after Einstein and Newton, the kittens were quickly rehomed thanks to an appeal in the Examiner.

Kes and Kiro take a trip

Police hounds Kes and Kiro took a break from fighting crime when officers took them in the seven-minute lift up Emley Moor Mast. The trip to the roof (or should we say woof?) of West Yorkshire boasted stunning views, which the pooches hugely appreciated. Well, at least until a ball was thrown and they got distracted.