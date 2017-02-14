Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

IF you fancy 30 vacuum cleaners or 100 Bob The Builder cushions there’s a Huddersfield Ebay deal for you with starting bids as low as 99p.

Sellers often have job lots of products and are keen to flog them quickly.

We had a search of Huddersfield Ebay sellers and we found a few bargains – as well as some more unusual deals.

One Colne Valley dealer is selling a palate of ‘30 plus’ vacuum cleaners as well as 16 microwaves.

They haven’t been tested but they’re packaged and there’s a starting bid of 99p.

If you fancy dressing up as computer game character Sonic The Hedgehog or a gladiator, among other things, there’s a chest full of adult costumes being sold in Elland.

It’ll cost you a fiver but you’ll have to be quick as the auction ends in two days.

If you fancy eight Apple Macs you can have them for approximately £2.

They’re being sold by a couple who used to fix computers.

The computers, four laptops and four iMacs, may not be the latest models and they may require a repair.

But there’s eight of them – and they cost £2.

Other weird and wonderful job lot deals include 100 Bob The Builder cushions and 160 costumes for your dog – yours for £100 each.

