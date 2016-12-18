Video will play in

Watch this video again

The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A piece of Huddersfield history went under the hammer today (Sunday).

The sign for the iconic Standard Fireworks factory was sold at Colne Valley Auctions in Slaithwaite .

Auctioneer Collin Hufton believes it was an original sign at the Crosland Hill fireworks company and dates back to the early 20th century.

He said: “I think we’ve uncovered the original hoarding. I was told it would have been above the door at the entrance of the factory.

“Due to its size it would have been in a prominent position, so likely at the entrance.

“It’s a nice piece of local history. I think it probably dates to around 1910.”

The sign will go under the hammer at Britannia Mills at 11am.

Standard Fireworks was founded in 1891 by wholesale draper James Greenhalgh.

The entrepreneur spotted an opportunity selling fireworks through his drapery business in the run-up to Bonfire Night .

He bought fireworks made by local miners and also imported them from China, bringing them in by barge.

The firm grew from there and its factory opened on the current site in Blackmoorfoot Road in 1910.

China-based Black Cat Fireworks bought the firm in 1998 and all manufacture switched to China.

The 100-acre site in Huddersfield remains the UK headquarters.