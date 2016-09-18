Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

An amazing 1,000 people turned out today determined to paint the countryside all the colours of the rainbow.

The sun shone as the people from all over Kirklees descended on Oakwell Hall Country Park, Birstall, for a 5k route around the hall in aid of Kirkwood Hospice’s 2016

Colour Rush.

It’s the second time Oakwell Hall has hosted the event, which helps to raise much needed funds for the hospice.

Mums and dads pushed their little ones round the course while others raced round in record time.

Colour stations along the route showered the runners.

Everyone started out in white, but crossed the finishing line looking more like a work of abstract art.

Sandra Whiteley, from Berry Brow, ran as part of a team of friends and family dubbed ‘The Flaming Marshmallows’. She said: “It’s a nice fun way to get fit and raise money for a good cause. We’ve done a few of these and we really enjoy them.”

Rezina Kelly, of Fenay Bridge, joined her family in getting covered in colour for Kirkwood. She said: “I’m here with my children, Callum and Amber, my sister Nina and her husband and kids as well as friends. My mum, Pam, joined us too.

“It’s great to have three generations all doing this event together for a great cause.”

Demand for Kirkwood’s services increases each year, with the hospice caring for around 1,400 people with complex, life-limiting illnesses last year alone.

Fun events like the Colour Rush are vital to raise funds to ensure it can continue delivering care for those in need.

Kathryn Breslin, 16, of Beaumont Park, took part with friends and family. She said: “We’re here to get covered in paint!”

Event organiser Emily Kennedy was delighted to see so many people coming out to enjoy the day.

She said: “It’s been amazing to see people from all different parts of our community coming together to celebrate the work of the hospice in the most colourful way possible.

“We’ve had around 1,000 people taking part. Thanks to their generosity, we hope to raise around £35,000 for patient care. A huge thanks goes to all those who continue to support the hospice!”

Kirkwood Hospice says it is indebted to principal sponsors Schofield Sweeney and Kirklees Council for helping to make sure the event took place.

Thanks are also due to paint station sponsors; Paisley Properties, Care Fundraising Solutions, Asparagus Green Catering, Caremark and Distinct Disposables.

The hospice is also anxious to thank Shepley Spring, Rapid Hire Centre Ltd. Honley, Arrow Self-Drive of Linthwaite, West Yorkshire 4x4 Volunteers, Lucy Penrose, Lucy Crowhurst, Amanda and the team at Oakwell Hall and the hospice’s amazing volunteers.