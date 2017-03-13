Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Major changes are planned for one of Huddersfield’s busiest roads - but it could create parking problems.

Junctions along Halifax Road are in line to be widened, there could be a parking ban along one part of the main road, and there could be a new slip road onto Ainley Top roundabout, as part of a £10m project.

It’s part of several changes being proposed as part of wider improvements on the A629 Huddersfield to Halifax corridor, which will cost £120m overall.

The Halifax Road and Ainley Top changes being proposed are:

- Remove parking from both sides of Halifax Road from the Cavalry Arms to Birchencliffe Hill Road to enable free-flow of traffic and enable footways to be used safely.

- Extend the southern approach lane onto Ainley Top roundabout from the Yew Tree Road junction of Halifax Road.

- Consider an additional left slip onto Ainley Top roundabout from Halifax Road.

- Widen the junction of Blacker Road/Edgerton Grove Road/ New North Road and Edgerton Road.

- Realignment of the Cavalry Arms junction.

The proposals have been published by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority - a body of the five West Yorkshire councils plus York.

An agenda says: "The rest of the corridor between the Huddersfield town centre ring road and Ainley Top will also be assessed to identify and additional measures that could be introduced that improves traffic flows, the pedestrian environment and cycling provision.

“The overarching aim of the scheme is to improve journey times for all road users between Huddersfield Ring Road and Ainley Top roundabout.”

It will likely be June 2019 before construction begins to any part of Halifax Road.

The work will also need funding commitment from the Combined Authority and backing by Kirklees Cabinet.

It would be Phase 5 of planned improvements from Huddersfield to Halifax, which is the only phase delivered by Kirklees Council.

All other works falls in Calderdale Council’s remit.

Phase 1a is the most advanced and will see Calderdale make improvements to 3km of the main road between Salterhebble and Calderdale Royal Hospital. The total cost of those works has doubled, from £4.5m to £8.5m.

Phase 1b includes remodelling Calder and Hebble junction at Elland Wood Bottom; Phase 2 will see major changes into Halifax town centre, around Cripplegate and Water Lane.

Phases 3 and 4 relates to public transport and public realm work, which is still being developed and Calderdale has a long-term vision to transform the area outside the town’s railway station.