Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Twelve new jobs are to be created when a new Greggs store opens in Huddersfield.

The bakery chain has confirmed it is moving into a new unit at the Leeds Road Retail Park.

A spokeswoman for Greggs said: “The shop is planned to open in March and there will be 12 jobs created.

“Those interested in applying can visit greggsfamily.co.uk .”

This week the bakery store has applied to Kirklees Council for planning consent for six signs for Unit C at the retail park.

Here what it's like to work at Greggs - and yes, there is a big discount on food.

The popular bakery chain will be one of three new units to move onto the Leeds Road Retail Park when building is complete, with Starbucks and Subway rumoured for the other two vacant units.

It will be next to the planned new Burger King drive-thru that is being built on the corner of Bradley Mills Road and Leeds Road.