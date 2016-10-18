UFO snapped over Huddersfield by Kayleigh Heeley on mum Jean Johnson's phone

A strange object was captured in Huddersfield’s skies by a girl taking pictures on her mum’s phone.

Kaleigh Heeley, 12, was snapping shots of the sunset on Monday teatime while in the car with mum Jean Johnson and sister Nikita, 10.

But it wasn’t until the three got home to Newsome that they realised they may have captured a UFO on camera.

A dark-coloured disc-shaped object was seen in one of the pictures taken near the Aldi store on Wakefield Road, Waterloo.

“I had to do a double take when I looked back over the pictures,” said Jean, 52.

“I had given Kaleigh my phone to get a picture of the colours in the sky and she had taken a few.

“One of them shows a strange object and when I put it on Facebook lots of people said it looked like a UFO.

“It’s got the same disc shape as other pictures you see.”

Jean, a full-time carer for Nikita who has a heart condition, was on her way home from a friend’s in Dalton when Kaleigh took the picture.

Jean Johnson with daughters Nikita (left) and Kaleigh

“I didn’t see anything in the sky at the time,” she said. “I do believe in UFOs so it could have been one.

“I always call my youngest daughter Nikita ‘my little alien.’”

Earlier this month a retired police officer from Penistone claimed to have seen a triangular-shaped green glowing UFO hovering over Holmfirth.

He contacted renowned Scholes-based UFO investigator Gary Heseltine who captured footage on video.

Gary, who organises an annual UFO conference in Holmfirth, says there is “overwhelming evidence” of extra-terrestrial life visiting Earth.