A 13-year-old girl was robbed by a man wearing a white clown mask in Dewsbury last night (Thurs).

Det Insp Mark Walker of Kirklees CID said the attack occurred at 5.10pm as she got off a bus at Duncan Stalls, Princess Street.

He said: “As she has got off the bus a man wearing all black clothing and a white clown mask has kicked her on the ankle and made off with her bag and property.

“Anyone who has any information about this robbery should contact DC856 Nicole Senior on 101 and quoting Crime Reference number: 13160584834.”

Alternatively members of the public who may be able to help can phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

The “killer clown” craze sweeping the UK has led to a deluge of calls to Childline from youngsters left terrified by the sinister phenomenon.

