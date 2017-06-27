Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fancy working in the charity sector and doing a bit of good for the community while earning money?

Well, there are 15 charity jobs in West Yorkshire this week.

1) There’s a ‘networks development officer’ (salary £20,604 - £25,775) for the National Day Nurseries Association , in Bradley.

The job description reads: “As our networks development officer you’ll support children’s nurseries across the country to network online and in the real world.

“You’ll be at the heart of National Day Nurseries Association, helping our member nurseries have a strong voice.”

2) There’s a fundraiser job at Guide Dogs for the Blind , in Leeds.

The description reads: “Inspired People are currently recruiting for people to work on the Guide Dogs in-house street fundraising team based in Leeds with an immediate start...

“This is a fantastic opportunity to work for one of the UK’s best fundraising campaigns, persuading members of the public to sponsor a puppy.”

It pays £9 per hour with on target earnings of £14.70 per hour.

3) The Big Lottery Fund has a position in Leeds for a funding and relationship manager. Salary is £27,000 to £33,000.

The job description says: “You’ll manage some of the most complex partnerships we’ve funded...

“We’re looking for an individual who can manage relationships with confidence and credibility.”

4) St Gemma’s Hospice , Leeds, is looking for a ‘highly motivated, experienced’ gardener (£15,516 - £17,978 per annum).

5) It also has a deputy manager role for two of its charity shops (£16,800 to £18,152).

6) Just Fundraising UK is looking for a door to door fundraising manager (£19,217- £22,458 per annum).

7) It also has an 18-month contract for a community and campaigns fundraiser (£19,217- £22,458 per annum).

8) Age UK Leeds is looking for a hospital to home support worker (£18,070 per annum) and 9) a hospital to home care coordinator (£23,398 pro rata).

10) Just Fundraising UK has a vacancy for a door to door fundraising manager (£8 - 11 per hour).

11) Nutrition company Life Balances , Leeds, has part-time positions going which can be done from home (£500-£800 per month).

12) Leeds Mind is looking for an office coordinator and information manager (£20,661 - £22,658).

13) It is also looking for a health manager (£30,785 - £33,437 pro rata) and 14) a group and development worker for the LGBT communities and young people (salary £20,661 to £22,658 pro rata).

15) Eden Brown has a vacancy for a fundraiser. It doesn’t say how much it pays.

