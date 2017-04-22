Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager has appeared in court over a burglary in which a Maserati, shotguns and jewellery worth thousands were taken.

The raid took place at an isolated farmhouse in Cumberworth, Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard.

Prosecutor Bill Astin told the Huddersfield court that the owner had left his rural home locked and secured but a neighbour later called to say that he had been burgled.

He returned to find the glass to the living room doors smashed and every room of the house searched.

Missing from the property where his vehicle, jewellery worth £4,000, three shotguns and ammunition.

The Maserati and shotguns were later recovered by police, Mr Astin said.

The value of the items taken were £17,800.

The Huddersfield court heard that a 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named, was arrested from a nearby pub.

The teenager, from the Lockwood area, appeared in court in custody.

Deputy district judge Edward Barr bailed him until the next available Youth Court on Monday.

In the meantime the teen is has to abide by an electronically-monitored curfew at his home.