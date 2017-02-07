Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than £1.7m of lottery cash has been given to Huddersfield groups in the last year.

Among those to benefit were the Huddersfield Literature Festival and the Deighton Into Sport Project.

In total 42 grants were given out in the town during 2016, boosting arts, sports and heritage projects alongside community groups helping those most in need.

The Huddersfield Pregnancy Crisis Centre were awarded £10,000 to extend the hours of its drop in service; £45,000 was awarded to the Huddersfield Literature Festival and £8,636 to Deighton Into Sport Project to deliver a range of art and sport workshops for disadvantaged young people.

Others grants include: Holmfirth Arts Festival (£48,675); £10,000 for Meltham Moor Primary for outdoor play equipment; £19,476 for new gym facilities at Rawthorpe Amateur Boxing Club; £10,000 to develop youth sailing at Scammonden Water Sailing Club; and £32,700 for this year’s Slaithwaite Moonraking Festival.

All 42 projects to be awarded lottery cash will be entered into the The National Lottery Awards 2017 – the annual search for the UK’s favourite Lottery-funded projects and winners will receive a further £3,000 cash prize. To nominate your favourite project in this year’s National Lottery Awards, tweet @LottoGoodCauses.