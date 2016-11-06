The video will start in 8 Cancel

An 18-year-old man arrested in connection with an assault at Paddock Cricket and Bowling Club has been bailed by police pending further enquiries.

The arrest follows an incident at the club in West View Rise on Friday night when a gang of youths wearing balaclavas and carrying hammers and iron bars terrorised scores of families attending a bonfire party.

One man was left with a suspected fractured skull and another suffered facial injuries after fighting broke out.

Club stewardess Maggie Fretwell said the violence erupted after one man was apparently hit with a bottle in the toilets.

A customer who went outside to try to calm the situation and was hit on the head with a hammer and has a fractured skull. Neither injuries were said to be life-theatening.

Det Insp Stef Wiseman, of Kirklees CID, said an 18-year-old youth had been bailed pending further enquires. A second man is also being sought in connection with the incident. Police are appealing for witnesses. Anyone with information should ring 101.