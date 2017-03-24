Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of West Yorkshire’s best known museums has undergone a radical makeover ... and invested £1.8m in a new gallery featuring spectacular live experiments.

The new exhibit, Wonderlab, is being unveiled at the newly renamed National Science and Media Museum in Bradford.

Visitors will be able to turn their entire body into a corkscrew on a giant screen, grab a unique selfie showing their face through a drop of water, shout into a colossal echo tube the length of an articulated lorry, listen to music through their teeth and make a waterfall appear to hover in mid-air.

(Photo: Lee Mawdsley LEE MAWDLEY)

Entry to the museum is free and the Wonderlab gallery is hosting a major public launch this Saturday and Sunday with activities and events. It is recommended slots to visit Wonderlab are booked in advance at www.scienceandmediamuseum.org.uk/wonderlab

Museum director Jo Quinton-Tulloch said: “The future for our museum is incredibly exciting and I know Wonderlab will amaze visitors young and old, as it has us.

“Wonderlab is a sign of things to come at the National Science and Media Museum, showing our ambition to be one of the UK’s and the world’s leading museums, and I hope that visitors will agree it’s pretty spectacular.

“We want to inspire visitors new and old for people to return and enjoy their experiences here again and see what else we have to offer. I know people often talk about fond memories of the museum, like the magic carpet ride, and I think people will have the same affection for Wonderlab in the months and years to come.”

Wonderlab will also feature two jaw-dropping live shows in the new 70-capacity theatre: Light It Up! and Bring The Thunder. These advance booking shows are free to schools (and link to key stage 2 and 3) throughout the week and visitors at weekends.

(Photo: Lee Mawdsley LEE MAWDLEY)

Light It Up! lets groups learn how to take a picture of the universe and uncover the hidden secrets of Egyptian tombs. Bring The Thunder sees groups create an indoor thunderstorm, shoot sound across the room using giant cannon-drums and even have a Star Wars-inspired sound battle.

The museum on Little Horton Lane has also confirmed it will host the world-famous Soyuz TMA-19M spacecraft that carried Major Tim Peake to the International Space Station (ISS) and back to earth. Visitors will be able to see the space-faring vessel this September when it travels outside London for the first time since it was acquired by the Science Museum Group in 2016.

For more information see www.scienceandmediamuseum.org.uk