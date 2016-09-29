Nineteen children’s centres in Kirklees are under threat because of council cuts.

Kirklees Council needs to save £10m and has plans to axe a third of its centres, known officially as early help centres.

Last week councillors said they would press ahead with large-scale shake-up plans.

Overall there are some 19 centres at risk as services are set to be moved elsewhere.

If the plans go ahead, about 11 of the existing 32 centres will be lost and staff made redundant.

Some centres currently housed in the at risk buildings could be moved to local community centres or turned into mobile services.

Buildings which have their services removed could be taken over by a different council service or sold off.

The ‘early help centres’ provide help and support for mums-to-be and mothers with babies, toddlers, children and teenagers as well as young adults with complex disabilities.

Under the proposals, four central early help ‘hubs’ would be created but the locations have not yet been decided.

They would provide information for people wanting to find out more about the early help services.

There would also be four designated children’s centres, where people will be able to access services.

They are Chestnut Children’s Centre on Chestnut Street in Deighton, Slaithwaite Town hall’s The Basement/Colne Valley Children Centre on Cross Street, Chickenley Children’s Centre on Princess Road and Birstall Co Location Children’s Centre on Fieldhead Crescent.

Another 13 existing centres will remain and other new sites may be chosen.

The plan is designed to help children and young people at an early stage before their problems increase and require more intervention.

Talking about the proposals, Clr Viv Kendrick, Cabinet member for adults, health and activity, said: “Some of the at risk centres will be kept and used to deliver services.

“The location of some other sites have not been decided yet and we may introduce mobile services which can pop up in various places to address demand.

“We may also consider using community venues that are already well-used by the public.

“If a building is deemed unsuitable to continue to provide an early years service, we will then consider if it can be used for an alternative use.

“If it can’t and is a drain on council resources, it would make sense to me to sell them.”

People can now have their say on the plan as part of the public consultation on Kirklees Council’s Kirklees Talk website or attend one of the drop-in sessions held around the district.

The consultation will close on November 22 and the results will be presented to Cabinet on January 17.

Those at risk are: