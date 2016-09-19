Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

The 1940s to the 1970s celebrated at Elland Vintage weekend

Stepping back in time for 3 days

Elland vintage fair at Elland Cricket and Bowling Club. Kay and Josie Linsel at the vintage stall.
Elland vintage fair at Elland Cricket and Bowling Club. Kay and Josie Linsel at the vintage stall.

People stepped back in time in Elland to raise money for local good causes.

Elland Vintage Weekend at Elland Cricket Club was organised by the Rotary Club of Elland and featured vintage vehicles, stalls, costumes, food, shows and events.

It began on Friday with a 1970s glam rock ball followed by a vintage 1950s tea party on Saturday afternoon and then a vintage fair all day on Sunday.

VIEW GALLERY

The Rotary Club meets every Monday at 7.15pm in Baines Hall at Elland Cricket Club.

The club raises funds for local groups in Elland and surrounding villages of Greetland, Barkisland, Stainland and Holywell Green.

Charities to benefit from the weekend’s events include Overgate Hospice in Elland, the NSPCC and the Royal Air Forces Association.

Today's top stories

'Microsoft' telephone scammers Toys R Us opens in Kingsgate November trial date for Birstall man Latest crime from your area
1 of 4

Previous Articles

Lifesaving equipment installed at Denby Dale Cricket Club after chairman's heart attack scare

Volunteers praised for raising funds

Related Tags

Organisations
Overgate Hospice
Places
Greetland
Stainland
Elland

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

  1. Kingsgate
    First look inside new Toys R Us Huddersfield store in Kingsgate Shopping Centre
  2. Crosland Moor
    Four arrested in Huddersfield street by armed police
  3. Cleckheaton
    Woman lost £14k to telephone scammers claiming to be from Microsoft
  4. Crime
    A stolen Staffy, bottle throwers and grocery thieves: What crimes happened in Huddersfield this week
  5. Kirklees Council
    Huddersfield's HD One ski slope is a step closer as Kirklees Council set to agree £4m loan

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent