The 1940s to the 1970s celebrated at Elland Vintage weekend

Elland vintage fair at Elland Cricket and Bowling Club. Kay and Josie Linsel at the vintage stall.

People stepped back in time in Elland to raise money for local good causes.

Elland Vintage Weekend at Elland Cricket Club was organised by the Rotary Club of Elland and featured vintage vehicles, stalls, costumes, food, shows and events.

It began on Friday with a 1970s glam rock ball followed by a vintage 1950s tea party on Saturday afternoon and then a vintage fair all day on Sunday.

The Rotary Club meets every Monday at 7.15pm in Baines Hall at Elland Cricket Club.

The club raises funds for local groups in Elland and surrounding villages of Greetland, Barkisland, Stainland and Holywell Green.

Charities to benefit from the weekend’s events include Overgate Hospice in Elland, the NSPCC and the Royal Air Forces Association.