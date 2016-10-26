Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Kirklees creative project has received a £1m boost.

Creative Scene has been awarded £1m from Arts Council England’s Creative People and Places fund to continue work in North Kirklees over the next three years.

A consortium made up of the Lawrence Batley Theatre, Batley Festival and the Creative Economy team of Kirklees Council originally received £2 million in 2013 and its work is estimated to have reached almost 69,000 people.

Forthcoming arts events it will fund include the Worried Walrus touring theatre show which runs throughout this October half term, plus it will fund HeckmondLIGHT, where the town will be illuminated from 4-8pm on Saturday November 26.

Nancy Barrett, Director of Creative Scene, said: “We can now begin to take forward some great ideas that have been bubbling up for the area, and to develop plans and partnerships right up to 2020.

“There is no shortage of creativity and appetite for culture here and people have the highest ambitions for the kinds of arts and events they want to see and take part in.

“By 2020 I think people will be looking to this part of West Yorkshire to find out how to make great art a part of everyday life.”

The project funds arts events in Batley, Birkenshaw, Birstall, Cleckheaton, Dewsbury, Gomersal and Liversedge.