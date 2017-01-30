Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A £1M EuroMillions winning ticket is yet to be claimed by a Kirklees lottery player.

The National Lottery is hunting for a EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker winner who has won £1m.

While the unknown player’s numbers did not come up, the January 13 ticket had a winning a Millionaire Maker code printed on it.

The search is now on to find the owner of the ticket with the winning code HQMK 66117.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said: “We’re desperate to find this mystery ticket-holder and unite them with their winnings – this amazing prize could really make a huge difference to somebody’s life.

“We’re urging everyone who bought a EuroMillions ticket in this area to check their old tickets again or look anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding, so that this prize can turn someone into the newest member of the lottery millionaire club.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in The moment Graham Nield finds out he's won the National Lottery Share this video Watch Next

“Try checking in the pockets of clothing, in wallets, bags and down the back of the sofa. We have the champagne on ice and our fingers crossed that the lucky winner comes forward to claim their win.”

Anyone who thinks they’ve won, but lost the ticket has 30 days to claim. Those still with the ticket have until July 12 to claim.

If the £1m is unclaimed it will go to National Lottery funded -projects.