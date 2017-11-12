Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Everybody likes to think they're a bit of a comic - but would you actually dare to get up on stage and try to make people laugh?

Barry Dodds, 36, has been a stand up comedian for 15 years. Now living in Nottingham, Barry's first gig was at the Cluny in Newcastle and since then has worked with hundreds of famous names from Jimmy Carr to Jim Jefferies.

Along with fellow comic Ian Boldsworth, he's had global success with The Parapod, their comedy podcast about all things paranormal - and they're currently shooting the Parapod Movie.

His next nearby gig is on November 25 at Hull Fruit Space.

1 - How did you get into stand up comedy?

I just used to love watching it. Comedians were like rock stars to me and I love the immediacy of the art form. I always found there was a thrill in seeing something live and when stand up is done well right in front of you there is nothing funnier. I can remember watching Gavin Webster at the old Hyena Comedy Club in Newcastle and being utterly blown away by how funny and talented he was.

2 - Have you always wanted to be a comedian?

Since I was about 13. I used to watch loads of VHS tapes of every type of comic going and then one day I saw an Eddie Izzard video that made me cry laughing and thought, I want to do that! I have had several different types of jobs in my time and none of them ever really suited me. I remember when I told my parents that i was going to do it, I don’t think they believed me. I left a quite secure job to do this and it was a huge gamble but it’s paid off so far. I know that if I had carried on doing what I was doing though that I would be truly miserable. Sometimes in life you have to take a chance in chasing a dream otherwise you will regret it forever.

3 - How do you come up with material?

I tend to let ideas just come to me. Some material is born of frustrations of the modern world, other bits are just daft. I try to write what I would find funny if that makes sense! If I have an idea for something, I write the basics down and then try to think of all the other ways to milk the humour of it. Sounds really clinical but it can be a fun process

4 - How do people react when you tell them what your job is?

I tend not to tell people as you get the inevitable response of “tell me a joke” which is really hard to do on the spot! Most people are just curious about what it's like, do you get nervous (spoiler - I do, very!), have you met famous comedian X etc

5 - Who really makes you laugh?

Frankie Boyle, Kevin Bridges and Jim Jefferies are my all time favourite comics. My close friends can have me howling as well, most of them are comics themselves and we all function on the same messed up wavelength in some way

6 - How do you practise material?

In front of an audience! It’s the only way to find out if it’s funny or not really. You can try it on your pals in the pub but there is a huge difference between being funny on stage and off stage

7 - What's the most memorable moment in your career so far?

Probably the Podcast I do with fellow comic Ian Boldsworth charting really well on iTunes. It took off so fast. I also recently supported dave Johns (star of I, Daniel Blake) at Newcastle Theatre Royal, a real grand old theatre, packed out and my family came to see me for the first time. That was pretty special.

8 - How do you deal with hecklers?

Mess about with them or ignore completely. Usually they are drunk though so you have the upper hand straight away. Give them enough rope and watch them hang themselves! Heckling doesn’t really happen that much and there are very few funny heckles that have been shouted though the years. Most are just badly judged interjections that will wind up other audience members more than the comic on stage. They will get paid whereas other people in the crowd have paid to listen, so it’s not fair on them really.

9 - Have you ever died on stage?

Oh god, loads. Every comic dies. We all have a different senses of humour so you really can’t please everyone all the time.

10 - What's the funniest joke you've ever heard?

I certainly could not tell you in this family friendly paper!

11 - Has anything embarrassing ever happened on stage?

Another thing that happens all the time. I broke the mic by accident only last week when banging it on my hand for effect. Had to shout the rest of my set. I’ve messed up jokes and told them backwards, got distracted and lost my thread and sometimes just plain missed the mark on what is funny.

12 - Were you the classroom joker?

I was quite quiet and shy at school really. I used to love laughing though and always held the class clowns in high opinion. They probably work in marketing or something now whereas they influenced me for the rest of my life with their humour.

13 - If you weren't a comedian what job would you do?

I really have no idea! Something where I was in control of my own time I guess (read - unemployed)

14 - Have you ever been a best man at a wedding? What was it like?

I’m yet to have that honour but I imagine it’s quite fun, rinsing your mate in front of his entire family!

15 - What's the best thing about your job?

I get to work with my friends and that really makes it fun.

16 - What's the worst thing about your job?

The time alone in the car travelling. You send so much time on the motorway in this job. Everyone in comedy seems to have their favourite services, simple things like that can take the boredom out of a 6 hour round trip to Liverpool or wherever.

17 - What's the best audience?

Friendly and up for fun. A few drinks maybe but not drunk and willing to let you take a few risks on stage.

18 - Is there anything you won't joke about?

You can joke about anything as long as it’s funny and you are coming from the right place but I wouldn’t want to talk about anything that would genuinely upset someone. But then again, you never know what could upset someone. I think people always need to remember that offence is never given, it’s always taken. Very few comics are out to actually upset someone.

19 - Do you crack jokes in real life or are you quite serious?

Yeah, I love messing about!

20 - Why did the chicken cross the road?

To get to the other side of course!