What’s it like to take to strip naked in front of a room full of women?

For some it would be a situation to avoid but Danny Daire, a 32-year-old stripper from Yorkshire, finds it a great thrill - and it pays well too.

By day he’s a website designer but in his spare time Danny is a professional stripper who performs for hen parties and ladies’ nights.

Danny answered 20 questions about his risque part-time job.

1: How did you get into being a male stripper?

I was originally a Burlesque performer and I performed at Burlesque shows across the UK to a largely female audiences. Then I started to see ladies’ nights advertised across the North of England so this made me curious as to what was involved, so I sent a few emails off and I had good feedback from the event organisers so I was keen to give it a go and see how it went!

2: What made you want to have a go?

I just thought I would go for it, and be daring and give it a go! I am not a shy person so I thought it would be exciting and a new development to my performing style!

3: What was it like stripping for the first time in public?

I have to admit it was exciting and I was very enthusiastic about it. I love performing in front of people and the ladies were cheering very loudly and shouting ‘off off off” so I did! When I strip I give the ladies a cheeky smile and really enjoy myself and show off my performing skills!

4: Do you get a thrill from it - or is it just a job?

Yes I did get a thrill from it and although it is a job, I am very enthusiastic about it and I adore being in front of the ladies and being confident and putting on a show.

5: What’s the best part of the job?

It’s definitely seeing the different reactions of the ladies who attend. I largely strip at hen parties now and I do a full strip in front of the bride-to-be, and yeah I love it. Some ladies are embarrassed, some are screaming ‘off off off’, and some are just too drunk to remember!

6: And the worst aspects?

It can often take six to seven hours for a round trip including time to get ready, just to perform for 15 minutes. So there is a lot of preparation time.

7: Who are you main clients?

Hen parties! I love performing at hen parties across the UK. I do a lot in Yorkshire and the North of England, but I am willing to travel further.

I would advise all hen party organisers to book a male stripper. It’s definitely the best way to make the hen party memorable and something the ladies will talk about for years to come. It’s not cheap or tacky as some people might think. I am a professional stripper and I certainly know how to entertain and make hen parties special and memorable.

8: Have you had any strange of scary experiences while stripping?

It’s a strange experience being naked in front of the ladies, and leaving your keys and wallet in what you think is a safe place, and then the thought goes through your mind what happens if they get lost! But fortunately its always been okay.

9: Who were the nicest customers?

My nicest customers are friendly groups of ladies at a hen party or a ladies’ night. A lot of groups tend to be younger and some older, but the ladies are always nice to me and often I stay at the end and take lots of pictures.

10: Who were the worst customers?

When the organiser is a poor communicator! Its hard to find the room for the hen party sometimes in a busy bar.

11: Do you get propositioned by women?

Yes all the time. I often get complimented cos I am very well endowed, so the conversation often starts like that, and I do get many drinks and numbers from ladies!

12: What does your partner think about what you do?

I am single.

13: And what do your family think?

They are very supportive of me.

14: How many strips do you do in a year and do you travel far?

I strip around 100 times a year and I largely perform in the North of England. But I would travel further.

15: How much do you get paid?

Stripping is a reasonably well paid job so I can’t complain. I wouldn’t like to say exactly how much, but I charge an amount that hen parties can afford. It’s important to be realistic too.

16: What other jobs have you done in the past and is stripping your full-time job now?

I am a website designer and I do stripping part-time. It would be hard to do stripping full time, as most hen parties are at the weekend.

17: How would you describe your act?

I am the UK’s first ‘drag stripper’. So I wear feminine clothes, high heel shoes and make-up and lipstick. I do not wear a wig though! My routines are full of comedy, and I love it when ladies laugh during my acts, as they are designed to be funny, especially after a few drinks.

18: Do you take all your clothes off?

Yes I am fully naked for the last few minutes of my act and I dance around the room and all the ladies get the chance to see me.

19: How do you find the hen parties? Do they get out of control?

I often perform around 10pm or 11pm, so often a lot of alcohol has been drunk before I arrive. Yes they can get a bit rowdy! But I enjoy noisy groups and interacting with any especially noisy ladies. I would not say they get out of control. I am a professional stripper so it’s my job to keep the ladies in order.

20: What main skill or attribute do you need to be a male stripper?

You have to want to entertain and put in hundreds of hours to rehearse a routine. You can’t just stand in front of 100 ladies for 15 minutes and strip. The job is much more involved than that.

