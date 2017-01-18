Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nearly 1,800 violent crimes in West Yorkshire have been dealt with by an apology - including two offences of child cruelty.

Figures released by West Yorkshire Police for last year show some 1,760 offences of violence crime, out of 48,754, were dealt with by a community resolution, where the victim agrees to accept an apology or some other act to make up for the offence.

A community resolution can include personal or community reparations or a written or verbal apology. This may involve a an act such as painting a fence damaged by the offender, a letter of apology or reimbursing the victim financially.

A breakdown of violent offences revealed that 774 out of 18,672 victims of assault last year in West Yorkshire were dealt with via community resolution, as was one assault with intent to cause serious harm, while the force dealt with 111 out of 7,849 offences of harassment with a community resolution.

Four offences of cruelty to children or young persons were dealt with by community resolutions in the same period, as were two threats to kill.

The resolutions are primarily aimed at first-time offenders where genuine remorse has been expressed and where the victim does not want the police to take more formal action.

West Yorkshire Police has a dedicated website for victims of crime which can be viewed at www.helpforvictims.co.uk