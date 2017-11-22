The video will start in 8 Cancel

The NHS, policing, housing and transport were Examiner readers’ key priorities for today’s (Weds) budget.

But did the stuff in Chancellor Philip Hammond’s red box deliver on the key issues identified in Twitter poll we conducted with our readers?

The answer is yes and no – or in the case of the NHS ‘a bit’ and the police ‘definitely not’.

They’ll be a boost to the NHS, particularly this winter, but patient campaigners say it won’t go far enough.

Social care, however, seems to have been missed out altogether.

There is no mention of any additional funding for our struggling police force or electrification on our train lines.

Peculiarly Mr Hammond has laid aside a sizeable sum for improving wifi and connectivity on our past-it diesel trains.

The NHS

- The NHS England will receive £2.8bn emergency cash and £350m of it will be immediately available this winter.

The Chancellor hopes this will offset a repeat of last winter’s NHS crisis, which saw the crisis-ridden service, particularly in A&E departments stretched further than ever before.

£1.6bn will be available in 2018/19 and the remainder available in 2019/20.

NHS chief Simon Stevens, however, had hoped the service would receive £4bn.

- The Chancellor has promised additional funding for nurses. The NHS is currently struggling with a chronic shortage of staff nurses and is instead having to rely on expensive agency staff. Mr Hammond, however, has said this will be based on the results of talks and there is no firm promise.

Rachel Power, Chief Executive of the Patients’ Association, welcome the extra money but said the level of funding was still ‘inadequate’.

Ms Power said: “Patients, their families and carers will not have been reassured by the Chancellor’s commitments today. He has rightly recognised that the current NHS funding settlement is inadequate, but he has fumbled his response: his cash injection will be inadequate for next year, and there is no sign of a shift to the sustainable long-term settlement for health and social care that we so desperately need.”

- The Chancellor has drawn fire for failing to factor social care into his budget.

Colne Valley Labour MP Thelma Walker said: “I am appalled that the Chancellor chose to ignore social care altogether in his budget... Local Authorities need support for Central Government to provide enough money to make sure our social care system doesn’t once again topple over and add additional pressure on the NHS.”

Policing

The budget makes NO mention of any additional funding for police.

This hurts all the more after it was discovered that Prime Minister had quietly cut funding for the force by £413m, according to The Sun.

Officers on the online forum Police Community said they were ‘staggered’ by the omission.

Housing

- Stamp duty abolished for first-time buyers from today on all homes under £300,000; discount for homes up to £500,000. But Budget experts warn it will simply raise prices and help existing homeowners

- Target of building 300,000 homes annually to be met “by the mid-2020s”

- £630 million ‘small sites fund’

- £2.7 billion to more than double the Housing Infrastructure Fund; £400 million for estate regeneration

- £1.1 billion fund to unlock strategic sites

- £8 billion of new financial guarantees to support private house-building

- Additional £34 million to develop construction skills

Transport

- This is a peculiar one.

Mr Hammond has announced £35m to improve wifi and connectivity on trains between Manchester, Leeds and Huddersfield.

But there’s no mention of the much-needed electrification on lines connecting West Yorkshire and the rest of the North. So it looks like we’re going to be struggling with the clapped out diesel engines we’ve currently got.

As Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham puts it: “So no news on Mcr-Leeds electrification. But at least we’ll now be able to send texts to say the train (is) stuck in a field near Huddersfield.”

- The 16 to 25 Railcard, which gives young people a third off rail fares, will be extended to people aged up to 30.