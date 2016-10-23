Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Things To Do Huddersfield Halloween Bonfire Night

21-year-old man attacked outside Verve Bar in early hours

Police investigating whether he suffered stab wound in attack

Police incident at Verve
Video loading
The video will start in 8s Cancel
Click to play Tap to play

A 21-year-old man is recovering in hospital after being attacked outside a popular Huddersfield bar in the early hours of Sunday.

Det Insp Ian Mottershaw, of Kirklees CID, said it was uncertain where the incident had begun but it had ended in the man being attacked outside Verve bar on Byram Street at 2.30am.

Mr Mottershaw said: “We are still trying to establish what occurred and are working with witnesses and CCTV to piece together what has happened.

“What we do know is that a man has suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries to his stomach.”

He said there was a possibility that the injury had been caused by a stab wound.

This latest act of violence comes hard on the heels of two other violent attacks in the town centre on a Saturday night.

Two weeks ago a man was stabbed in the back as he tried to help a woman in Huddersfield town centre . Two teenagers have appeared in court.

And on the same night a 22-year-old man from Lowerhouses was stabbed in the stomach in Tokyo nightclub in Queen Street. He had to be taken to Leeds General Infirmary for treatment.

Anyone who is able to help police with their enquiries should contact Kirklees CID on 101.

In unrelated investigations, police would like to speak to the people pictured in the image gallery below. The people pictured in the images may be witnesses as well as suspects. If you recognise anyone, contact police on 101 quoting the reference number on the image caption.

VIEW GALLERY

Today's top stories

Another possible stab victim Nasty attack on Boxing Day Dog sex allegations Huddersfield's scariest pubs
1 of 4
Comments
Show more comments

Recently Published

Baby ballet Danceathon fundraiser in Meltham

'Danceathon' for charity smashes fundraising target

Previous Articles

Gingers see red over attacks: 'My son is ginger and gets called names every day'

Readers' anger at shocking number of attacks on redheads

Related Tags

Places
Lowerhouses
Huddersfield
Huddersfield town centre
Kirklees

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

Michael St Hilaire, jailed for 27 months for inflicting grievous bodily harm
  1. Bradford Crown Court
    Michael St Hilaire bit and spat on ex-partner because she 'disrespected' him
  2. Halloween
    Ranked: Huddersfield's haunted pubs, from slightly spooky to truly terrifying
  3. Huddersfield town centre
    21-year-old man attacked outside Verve Bar in early hours
  4. Longwood Edge
    Lounge bar in Longwood is a room with a view
  5. Kirklees Magistrates Court
    Man in court after woman allegedly had sex with his dog

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent