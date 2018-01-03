Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ambitious plans for the re-development of the area around Huddersfield Railway Station have been revealed – and they could top £27 million.

Kirklees Council is working on plans that will see a multi-storey car park, new entrances to the station plus highway improvements in the area.

A Kirklees Council spokesperson said: “The council has submitted an expression of interest to the West Yorkshire Combined Authority for funding for a major scheme which includes the development of a multi-story car park with a subway connecting it to the railway station.

“The council is also looking to improve overall accessibility to the station by increasing the number of entrances and carrying out highway improvements to help the flow of traffic to and from the new car park.”

Dubbed the Huddersfield Station Gateway, it is expected to be delivered after 2021, although feasibility work is already taking place.

Exact locations haven’t been confirmed, but there is potential to develop a bigger car park on a site off Fitzwilliam Street.

Council papers say of the Gateway plans: “Provision of car parking on the St George’s Square Warehouse (a site at the rear of the Railway Station), a new subway linking the car parking to Huddersfield Station will improve the experience for existing users but also address the suppressed demand for rail parking.

“Provision of high quality rail infrastructure contributes to modal shift away from the private car which in turn reduces congestion. It also encourages investment and builds on regeneration already taking place around the station.”

The Examiner has previously revealed that Huddersfield MP Barry Sheerman was briefed on the scheme by a developer of a nearby site , with the car park scheme then set to cost £15m.

But it’s being taken further with new entrances to the station proposed too, plus traffic access changes.

The West Yorkshire Combined Authority, created in 2014, is a group of leading councillors and officers from West Yorkshire councils, plus York, who work on major infrastructure projects.

They oversee a Transport Fund which leads on major transport projects, which boats of a £1bn funding pot. Money from the fund is being spent on widening the Huddersfield to Halifax road.

Plans for improvements at Cooper Bridge are also in the pipeline for funding from the authority.