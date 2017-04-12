Confrontation outside court with Tommy Robinson and EDL members

Scenes outside court as 29 people to appear over

The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A total of 29 people appeared in court today in connection with historic child sex offences.

The defendants - 24 of which are from Huddersfield - were charged after girls as young as 11 were raped and sexually abused.

The cases involving the 27 men and two women were heard in a specially dedicated courtroom at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court today.

The Examiner can for the first time reveal their full addresses after we successfully challenged some of the defendants’ solicitors who had argued these should not be made public.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

They face numerous allegations including rape, trafficking with intent to engage in sexual exploitation, sexual activity with a child, child neglect, child abduction, assault, supply of class A drugs, and possession and making of indecent images of children.

The charges against the defendants are historic, dated between 2004 and 2011, and relate to 18 female victims.

The offences were committed in the Huddersfield area and are alleged to have taken place when the victims were aged between 11 and 17.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

They were charged after police launched a series of raids across West Yorkshire known as Operation Tendersea.

They questioned 120 girls about alleged abuse over the seven-year period and 16 provided evidence which led to the defendants’ arrests.

Of the defendants charged, 34-year-old Amere Dhaliwal of Holly Road in Thornton Lodge, faces 54 charges including 21 of rape.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

Two women, Shahnaz Malik, 55, of St Anne’s Avenue in Ainley Top, and Naveeda Habib, 38, of Prince Wood Lane in Birkby, face charges of child neglect.

Following the angry scenes outside the Huddersfield court sparked by EDL supporters, the atmosphere inside the courtroom was surprisingly calm.

This was aided by a large police presence including police liaison officers specialising in crowd control and court security guards.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

Due to the high level of public interest in the case, members of the press were allowed priority seating in the public gallery alongside a few family members of the defendants.

Several defendants made requests to vary their bail addresses while others were granted permission to change their solicitors.

Some were ordered by District Judge Michael Fanning to remove their hats upon entering the courtroom while several were told to remove chewing gum from their mouths.

The cases lasted the full three-hour morning session and spilled over into the lunch break as defendants’ details and charges were read out in batches of three or four.

Three defendants, Zahid Hassan, 28; Manzoor Hassan, 37, and Mansoor Akhtar, 25, appeared from custody as they are currently serving prisoners.

Judge Fanning, who permitted reporters to tweet the proceedings, told all the accused: “These matters can only be dealt with by a judge and jury at Leeds Crown Court.

“I’m sending you to Leeds Crown Court on May 11.”

The defendants’ bail conditions include residence at their given addresses, reporting to their local police stations, non-contact with prosecution witnesses and surrendering their passports to ensure they do not leave the UK.

The defendants are named below. Numbers refer to their ages, not addresses

Amere Singh Dhaliwal , 34, of Holly Road in Thornton Lodge. He is charged with rape (x21), supply of class A drugs (x4), supply of Class B drugs, supply of controlled substances with intention to engage in sexual activity, trafficking female within the UK with a view to her sexual exploitation (x14), incite a child to engage in sexual activity (x5), sexual assault by penetration, sexual touching (x3), possession of indecent images of a child (x3), racially aggravated assault and incite a child into prostitution.

Irfan Ahmed , 32, of Yews Hill Road in Lockwood. He is charged with trafficking a female within the UK with a view to her sexual exploitation (x6), sexual touching, taking indecent images of a child and inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

Asif Bashir , 32, of Thornton Lodge Road in Thornton Lodge. He is charged with rape (x4) and attempted rape.

Zahid Hassan , 28, of Bland Street in Lockwood. He charged with trafficking a child within the UK with a view to her sexual exploitation (x5), rape (x8), racially aggravated assault, supply of Class A drugs (x2), inciting a child into sexual activity, child abduction (x2) and attempted rape.

Manzoor Hassan , 37, of Bland Street in Lockwood. He is charged with supply of noxious substance with intent to injure, annoy or aggrieve female, supply of Class A drugs (x2) and incite a child into prostitution.

Mohammed Kammer , 32, of West View in Paddock. He is charged with two counts of rape.

Mohammed Rizwan Aslam , 29, of Huddersfield Road in Dewsbury. He is charged with two counts of rape.

Abdul Rehman Hanif , 29, of Darnley Drive in Sheffield. He is charged with rape, supply of Class A drugs, supply of Class B drugs (x2), supply of controlled substance with intent to engage in sexual activity, sexual touching and trafficking a female within the UK with a view to her sexual exploitation.

Mohammed Asaf Akram , 31, of Springdale Street in Thornton Lodge. He is charged with rape (x7), trafficking a female within the UK with a view to her sexual exploitation (x3), child abduction, supply of Class B drugs, sexual touching and threats to kill.

Raj Singh Barsran , 33, of Caldercliffe Road in Berry Brow. He is charged with sexual touching (x2) and rape.

Mansoor Akhtar , 25, of Blackmoorfoot Road Crosland Moor. He is charged with rape, attempted rape and trafficking a female within the UK with a view to her sexual exploitation (x2).

Niaz Ahmed , 53, of Ned Lane in Slaithwaite. He is charged with inciting a child into sexual activity and sexual touching (x2).

Mohammad Nahman , 31, of West View in Paddock. He is charged with trafficking a female within the UK with a view to her sexual exploitation, sexual touching, rape (x2).

Hamzha Ali Saleem , 37, of Seymour Grove in Manchester. He is charged with trafficking female within the UK with a view to her sexual exploitation (x3).

Wiqas Mahmud , 36, of Banks Crescent in Golcar. He is charged with 3 counts of rape.

Naveeda Habib , 38, of Prince Wood Lane in Birkby. She is charged with one count of child neglect.

Shahnaz Akhtar Malik , 55, of St Annes Avenue in Ainley Top. She is charged with one count of child neglect.

Nasarat Hussain , 28, of Upper Mount Street in Lockwood. He is charged with rape (x3), attempted rape and inciting a female to engage in sexual activity.

Sajid Hussain , 32, of Grasmere Road in Gledholt. He is charged with facilitating the commission of sexual activity on a child, rape (x3) and inciting a child into sexual activity.

Zulwarnain Dogar , 29, of Central Avenue in Fartown. He is charged with sexual touching and trafficking a female within UK with a view to her sexual exploitation.

Mohammed Irfraz , 28, of Yews Hill Road in Lockwood. He is charged with trafficking a female within the UK with a view to her sexual exploitation (x3), rape, false imprisonment, child abduction, taking indecent images of a child and inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

Faisal Nadeem , 30, of Carr Green Lane in Dalton. He is charged with supply of Class A drugs, rape and possession of extreme pornography

Mohammad Azeem , 31, of Wrose Road in Bradford. He is charged with three counts of rape.

Mohammad Imran Ibrar , 32, of Manchester Road in Thornton Lodge. He is charged with trafficking a female within the UK with a view to her sexual exploitation, facilitating the commission of sexual activity on a child, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, supply of Class B drugs.

Everton La Bastide , 50, of Manchester Road in Thornton Lodge. He is charged with two counts of sexual touching.

Mohammed Saqib Raheel , 30, of Stowbridge Road in Dudley. He is charged with child abduction and trafficking a female within the UK with a view to her sexual exploitation.

Zubair Ahmed , 30, of Blackmoorfoot Road in Crosland Moor. He is charged with rape and possession of extreme pornography.

Usman Khalid , 29, of Brook Street in Thornton Lodge, He is charged with sexual assault by penetration, child abduction and sexual touching.

Aleem Javaid , 27, of Everard Street in Crosland Moor. He is charged with rape and supply of Class B drugs.