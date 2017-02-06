Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Three youths have admitted racially abusing a former University of Huddersfield student on a city centre tram.

Aaron Cauchi, 19, Robert Molloy, 20, and another 16-year-old youth, pleaded guilty at Manchester Magistrates Court to using foul language and spitting at Juan Jasso, from Todmorden.

All three had been up all night and were drinking and “looking for trouble” when they abused three people, all on their way to work in Mancheser city centre, on the morning of June 28 last year.

Joseph O’Connor, prosecuting, said the racist attack came just five days after the EU referendum.

This resulted in a 41% increase in hate crime according to Home Office statistics, Mr O’Connor said.

Trouble first began around 7.45am when a passenger heard “disgusting, vile abuse” on the tram packed with mothers with babies in buggies, schoolchildren and commuters, the court heard.

Father-of-one Juan Jasso, a former US serviceman who has lived in England for 18 years, stepped forward and tackled the group, telling them to mind their language.

Instead all three turned on him.

Molloy, the instigator told Mr Jasso: “Don’t chat s*** when you’re not even from England, you little f****** immigrant. Get off the f****** tram now. Get back to Africa.”

Molloy then flicked beer over Mr Jasso from the bottle he was holding before all three got off the tram.

Minutes later they surrounded Alistair Lambert, who was with a female work colleague, “with their chests stuck out and shoulders back” and striking him with a cigarette lighter to intimidate him, said Mr O’Connor.

Shortly after, Andrew Guest was cycling to work when he passed the three.

One or more spat in his face and down his body.

Mr Guest stopped but one of them shouted, “We have got one!” and they began to chase him so he got back on his bike and cycled away.

When video of the tram attack went viral, all three were identified and arrested.

All three today pleaded guilty to the offences.

The 16-year-old, who cannot be named because of his age and was accompanied to court by his grandmother, pleaded guilty to using threatening words or behaviour towards Mr Jasso and Mr Lambert and common assault to Mr Guest.

Cauchi, of Spa Crescent, Little Hulton, Salford, pleaded guilty to the same public order offences against Mr Jasso and Mr Lambert, and assault on Mr Guest.

Molloy, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to a racially aggravated assault on Mr Jasso, common assault on Mr Guest and using threatening words and behaviour to Mr Lambert.

All three will be sentenced this afternoon after the preparation of probation reports.