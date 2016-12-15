The video will start in 8 Cancel

Forty acres of open fields could make way for industrial units and 1,100 new homes, yet residents say many people in the Dearne Valley still don’t know about it.

Paula Kemp says until a Clayton West farmer stuck posters in a field saying ‘no factories here’ many people were unaware swathes of green belt and greenfield would be lost.

The parish councillor says people in Clayton West, Denby Dale, Scissett, Emley and Skelmanthorpe are only just beginning to understand what Kirklees Council’s Local Plan means for the area.

And she said she’s willing to help people submit technical objections before the December 19 cut off date.

Clr Kemp said: “There are 40 acres of agricultural land not far from the Yorkshire Sculpture Park that will become industry.

“Clayton West will have 202 new houses with 44 in Emley, 402 in Skelmanthorpe, 268 in Denby Dale and 200 in Scissett.

“What is the plan for highways? The roads are one-track in many places. What of our over-subscribed new schools?

“And a lot of people still don’t understand what the Local Plan means for us.

“We’re told it could be 30 years before the industry moves in, but we understand a Harrogate-based company has put an option in for the industry land, they’re not going to sit on it for 30 years.”

Kirklees’ Local Plan sets out what land will be earmarked for development until 2031 and whether it will be housing, industry or mixed use.

In October Kirklees councillors agreed a blueprint for 31,000 new homes and is now consulting on the “soundness” of the plan.

They will review consultations before it’s passed to a government inspector for approval.

Barring any issues, it could be legally adopted in 2018.

As well as the Dearne Valley development, the Local Plan includes 2,300 homes on and around Bradley Park Golf Course, 4,000 homes on mostly green belt land between Mirfield and Ravensthorpe, 800 at Crosland Hill and 1,500 homes at Chidswell in Dewsbury.

Clr Kemp said they were not acting because “our view would be spoilt” and added: “Some of what is being put forward seems to be a panic response.

“They are proposing greenbelt and greenfield for development when the Colliers Way Industrial Estate is half developed. But because it’s an old coal field developers want the easy option of greenfield.

“What the Local Plan proposes is not sound or justified, it hasn’t been done with any positivity and we don’t feel listened to.

“Being told by councillors if they don’t do this then a faceless bureaucrat will is pointless if they’re going to override the will and feeling of people anyway.”

To get in touch with Paula Kemp email paulakemp1@yahoo.co.uk.