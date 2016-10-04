Foster carers are needed for 42 children.

And Kirklees Council hope residents will open their homes to them.

Social worker Imran Hamid, a long-term family finder, says many of the children have been waiting for several years for a long-term home.

Kirklees is holding a recruitment drive with a drop-in day on Thursday, October 6, from 9am-7pm at the Tolson Museum, Ravensknowle Park.

Mr Hamid said: “When a child comes into care they’re often scared and confused. They’ve been let down by the very people they were supposed to be able to trust and suddenly they’re faced with living somewhere unfamiliar with people they don’t know.

“Many children start off in emergency care sometimes for a few days before being moved to a short-term family. It might be that the carer can only look after them for a few weeks or months, but the hope is that their next move will be permanent.

“In reality they can face being moved again and again to temporary placements because of the shortage of long-term families.

“When children are having to move several times they start to question: ‘Why can’t I stay here, what’s wrong with me?’ Sadly the older a child, the more difficult they become to place permanently. Without enough long-term carers a child can neither settle nor can they form bonds or attachments and they often act up because they think their carers will give up on them.”

