Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

42 children in care need foster homes - here's how you can foster a child in Kirklees

Long-term homes needed for 42 children in Kirklees

42 children in Kirklees need foster homes

Foster carers are needed for 42 children.

And Kirklees Council hope residents will open their homes to them.

Social worker Imran Hamid, a long-term family finder, says many of the children have been waiting for several years for a long-term home.

Kirklees is holding a recruitment drive with a drop-in day on Thursday, October 6, from 9am-7pm at the Tolson Museum, Ravensknowle Park.

Mr Hamid said: “When a child comes into care they’re often scared and confused. They’ve been let down by the very people they were supposed to be able to trust and suddenly they’re faced with living somewhere unfamiliar with people they don’t know.

“Many children start off in emergency care sometimes for a few days before being moved to a short-term family. It might be that the carer can only look after them for a few weeks or months, but the hope is that their next move will be permanent.

“In reality they can face being moved again and again to temporary placements because of the shortage of long-term families.

“When children are having to move several times they start to question: ‘Why can’t I stay here, what’s wrong with me?’ Sadly the older a child, the more difficult they become to place permanently. Without enough long-term carers a child can neither settle nor can they form bonds or attachments and they often act up because they think their carers will give up on them.”

Click here for more details.

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Want to foster a refugee child? Find out how

Several people have already said they want to take in some of the 69 who need a home following a plea for help in the Examiner

Related Tags

In The News
Museums
Organisations
Kirklees Council
Entertainment
Tolson Museum
Places
Ravensknowle Park

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

  1. Kirklees Magistrates Court
    Motorist can't recall ploughing into parked cars near Greenhead Park
  2. Kirklees Council
    Disgusting, disgraceful, shameful: Readers' anger over loss of Tolson, Dewsbury and Red House museums
  3. West Yorkshire News
    Four Huddersfield neighbours win the People's Postcode Lottery - was yours picked?
  4. Kirkburton
    Kering Sambou on trial accused of raping woman he met at Huddersfield B&B
  5. Birchencliffe
    Shop assistant struck with metal bar during raid at Co-op petrol station in Birchencliffe

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent