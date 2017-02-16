Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Residents have again expressed their anger towards illegal off-roaders after spotting this Land Rover Discovery stuck in deep mud on moorland.

It was spotted on Thursday morning on land overlooking Harden Reservoir, between Hade Edge and Dunford Bridge.

Locals said the location wasn’t a ‘green lane’ suitable for 4x4s. It was reported to West Yorkshire Police.

(Photo: Mark Warrender)

And 4x4 enthusiasts were also critical of the driver’s actions.

Alex Davidson, West Yorkshire representative of the Green Lane Association, described such drivers as “hooligans.”

(Photo: Mark Warrender)

He added: “The responsible green lane drivers are totally opposed to these activities.

"We are trying to work against it. The people who are doing this have no respect for rights of way and a lot of it is happening in the middle of the night.”

Mr Davidson is trying to organise a meeting between landowners, including Yorkshire Water, and West Yorkshire Police.

(Photo: Mark Warrender)

Residents are urging police to do more about illegal off-roading.

One woman: “I was nearly run over last year while walking my dogs on there late at night. It’s a joke if nothing gets done. Someone has to get injured before anything gets done.”

Two tractors arrived later in the day to recover the Land Rover.