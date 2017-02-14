Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 50ft tall phone mast plan is dividing a village community.

A proposal to erect a new 4G mobile phone aerial at Marsden’s football ground at Carrs Road has been unveiled.

While some have welcomed the prospect of better phone signal others are upset that the tall structure will be in the village’s conservation area – a popular backdrop for a host of TV shows and films including Hollywood drama A Monster Calls.

Letters have been sent out to some villagers revealing the mast plan, set to be constructed behind the goal overlooking Manchester Road.

Applicant, Cornerstone Telecommunications Infrastructure Limited, says the mast will enhance signal for Vodafone and EE customers and a host of smaller companies who use their masts.

But discussion on community forums is divided on whether the imposing structure will be harmful to the village’s scenery.

Clr Rob Walker said he had been out to canvass opinion and found more people against than in favour.

He said: “There’s a mix of views as some welcome the improved reception but there’s strong concerns about the visual impact.

“It’s the sheer size of it, it’s twice the height of the trees around where it will be.

“There is already a mast on the bank bottom at Crowther’s mill and the view is why can’t it go there or why can’t they do a smaller one?”

Clr Donna Bellamy said there were questions to answer on whether the mast would improve the village’s phone signal or if it was designed to help areas outside Marsden.

Clr Bellamy said she was listening to all views but wouldn’t take sides at this stage as she was a member of the planning committee which the mast could be referred to.

But one resident said he felt it was inappropriate to install such a structure in a supposedly protected conservation area.

The man, who does not want to be named, said: “There’s about 33 listed buildings in and around that area.

“It won’t do much for the area in terms of all the tourists we have. It’s been the backdrop for a number of films.

“There’s already a number of phone masts on mills, I don’t know why they couldn’t do that.

“A church could be used or one of the large chimneys that’s no longer in use.”

A spokesperson for Cornerstone Telecommunications Infrastructure Limited, said: ”Vodafone and O2 customers expect to be able to use their mobiles and devices where they live, work and travel.

“Base stations are low powered devices which only cover approximately half-a-mile in radius and therefore we have to put base stations close to our customers.

“We have identified that we need to improve the coverage to our customers in Marsden and have proposed a base station at Carrs Road.

“We have considered seven alternative sites in the area but the site at Carrs Road was considered the best option to provide coverage locally. The proposed base station will provide 2G, 3G and 4G to our customers.”