A 50ft tall mobile phone mast is set to go up despite claims it would ruin a village’s character.

A new 4G mobile phone aerial is to be installed at Marsden’s football ground.

The club is set to get a cash injection for hosting the mast.

Despite a host of objections from villagers, councillors have given it the green light.

It will now be put up behind the goal at the football club’s Carrs Road pitch overlooking the A62 Manchester Road at the gateway to Marsden.

Complaints from villagers centred around the look of the mast, close to the historic village’s conservation area.

Other developments close by have been refused due to the impact on listed buildings nearby.

But Kirklees Council’s conservation and design team said they had no problem with the mast, which will be visible for many living in the area.

Planning agent, Edward Senior, said the mast would help mobile phone firms meet regulator OFCOM’s demand to provide 4G signal to 98% of the population by the end of next year.

He revealed O2 and Vodafone would share the mast to reduce the number of them cropping up.

And he claimed there were no other sites suitable in the area.

Objector Warren Copland said the mast would dwarf any trees or buildings in the area.

Pete Toon said it would “dominate the skyline” and tower over the historic Marsden Mechanics clock tower.

Mr Toon also claimed allowing the mast would set a precedent of allowing unattractive structures in the conservation area.

Speaking in a personal capacity, Clr Nicola Turner said: “Yes, there’s a need for 4G coverage, but is there a better site?

“Can we not put it somewhere else because it’s just a bit too much in your face.”

Councillors on the Huddersfield planning sub-committee were divided.

Clr Rob Walker said: “There’s a difference of opinion from residents but the majority I spoke to had concerns about the visual impact.

“It’s in a very prominent place. The view was this is out of keeping with area as a whole.

“There is a need for 4G coverage but I’d like to see more work done on a more appropriate site.”

Clr Donna Bellamy said she and MP Jason McCartney has requested the firm do a public consultation but they had refused.

But Clr James Homewood said: “Wherever you suggest something like this people will object on visual amenity, especially in a rural area.”

A move to refuse the plan was supported by only four of the 13-strong committee.

A vote to approve it was then passed by seven for, three against, with three abstentions.