Normally you wouldn’t give a 50p a second glance – but it turns out there are several rare 50p coins in circulation which are worth considerably more than their face value.

In fact there are 54 different types of 50p currently in circulation, one of which is selling for £185.

According to ChangeChecker seven 50p editions in circulation are rated as ‘scarce’ and 47 are classified as potentially valuable.

While there are 12 varieties which are common, there are a number of London 2012 sports commemorative coins which are rare.

There are also several Beatrix Potter coins containing the author’s characters Jemima Puddle-Duck and Squirrel Nutkin.

But rarest of all is a Kew Gardens commemorative 50p; one of which is selling on Ebay for £185.

Let’s have a look at them in more detail.

1. Kew Gardens 50p

The Kew Gardens 50p tops CoinChecker’s scarcity index list.

It’s stamped with the Kew Gardens Pagoda and with just 210,000 minted compared to a standard minting of around five million, it’s classed as very rare.

That means they can sell for anything above £30 if you can find a collector. On eBay there are coins selling for as much as £185.

2. Football Olympic 50p

“The Olympic Sports 50p series was a revelation in coin collecting – for many it represents the start of their interest in UK circulation coins and thousands rose to the challenge of finding them all from their change,” ChangeChecker told the Mirror .

There are 29 Olympic coins, but the football edition is classed as the rarest (although still over 1 million were struck).

Designed by journalist Neil Wolfson, the coin was created to encapsulate football in a simple image. As the offside rule is a perennial talking point, the image is designed to provoke discussion, which was what Wolfson was aiming for.

3. Triathlon Olympic 50p

In 2012, the Royal Mint released 29 commemorative 50p coins representing the sports of the Olympic and Paralympic Games. The Football 50p is not the only valuable one in this set - in fact there are five that collectors are after.

The Triathlon coin by Sarah Harvey shows a runner, cyclist and swimmer. Royal Mint figures show there are 2,179,000 in circulation.

4. Judo Olympic 50p

Another most sought after coin is the Judo 50p which also launched to celebrate the London Olympics. There are 1,161,500 in circulation right now.

5. Wrestling Olympic 50p

Roderick Enriquez, a graphic designer from London, chose to design the wrestling 50p coin because it’s such a well respected, historical sport, and of course, played a significant part in the Olympic and Paralympic Games. There are an estimated 1,129,500 in circulation at present.

6. Jemima Puddle-Duck 50p and Squirrel Nutkin 50p

In March last year, a batch of Peter Rabbit coins entered circulation in the Lake District and a few other British locations related to the works of Beatrix Potter. Shortly after, they started appearing on online marketplace eBay for far more than 50p shortly afterwards.

There are three different sets of five Beatrix Potter 50p coins - Peter Rabbit, Jemima Puddle-Duck, Mrs Tiggy-Winkle, Squirrel Nutkin and a special 150th anniversary coin.

The 2016 Beatrix Potter 50p coins rank highly in the scarcity list, with Jemima Puddle-Duck and Squirrel Nutkin coming in at numbers 6 and 7 – based largely on the fact that not many people own them and they are in very high demand.