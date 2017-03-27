Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Fartown woman has promised to behave after her drunken antics on Mother’s Day landed her in court.

Police were called to an address in Fernside Crescent, Almondbury, in the evening of Sunday, March 26, following reports of a domestic disturbance there.

They found heavily intoxicated Mary McDonagh, 55, who was arguing with a man there as she wanted to get a taxi home.

Andy Wills, prosecuting, told Kirklees Magistrates' Court in Huddersfield that he wouldn’t allow this as she didn’t have any money.

One of the officers offered to take her home but she refused to tell him her address.

As McDonagh, of Ballroyd Road, continued to shout and swear at the male she was arrested in order to prevent a breach of the peace.

When asked by magistrates if she wanted to say anything about the incident, she replied: “I did have money for a taxi.”

They bound her over to keep the peace for 12 months.

If McDonagh fails to do so she will have to pay all or part of £250.