A 56-year-old man who secretly recorded his much younger work colleague undressing into her pyjamas was sentenced today.

Sean Mcdermott was good friends with the woman who can’t be named for legal reasons and the duo enjoyed a jokey relationship at a Huddersfield children’s home.

Abby Langford, prosecuting, told the bench at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court that they had worked well together for approximately 12 months.

She said they were “work colleagues and friends who would contact each other outside work. She saw him as a ‘father figure’. There was no attraction between her and him. He is a similar age to her father.

“During the breakdown of his marriage she helped him and he helped her with relationship troubles.”

But the court heard the defendant harboured a sexual interest towards the complainant and he was convicted of a number of offences involving her.

These included two charges of voyeurism which took place at the home on June 5 and June 7, 2015 and of which he was convicted on July 26 this year.

A charge of installing a mobile telephone to observe another woman at the home in November 2015 was dismissed.

But he was convicted of stealing the complainant’s underwear between March 1, 2015 and November 2015 at the home and two charges of sexual assault on her when he squeezed her bottom on dates between June 1, 2015 and November 14, 2015 at the home.

Ms Langford said the voyeurism footage was recorded in the home’s living quarters and it “included her undressing and changing into her pyjamas.”

This was recorded she said through a gap in the curtains as he stood on the patio.

Ms Langford added: “When police searches his address they found a pair of her knickers in his bedroom.

“When interviewed by police he denied the matters but there was a timely guilty plea.”

She said the impact on the complainant had been considerable.

Ms Langford added: “She felt violated. She suffered as a result of feeling anxiety and uneasiness and unable to trust male colleagues at work.

“She was emotionally unstable at home and was particularly upset when the defendant attempted to contact her as she wishes to have no contact with him.”

In mitigation, Carl Kingsley, said: “There is no excuse for what he did.”

But he said there had been a “plethora of text messages” between the duo and they occasionally went out for meals together.

He said: “He is a stupid man who is misreading messages...he thought there was potential for some sort of relationship. There was not.

“He has no previous convictions. He has lost his good character and it is extremely embarrassing for him.”

The bench sentenced him to a community order for 12 months with 20 days rehabilitation activity requirement and 80 hours unpaid work.

A restraining order was imposed indefinitely and he was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £60 surcharge.

Chairman Sue Lamb said compensation was not appropriate as you cannot put a “price on the level of distress” that had been caused.