A major part of Huddersfield Narrow Canal towpath is set for a facelift expected to cost hundreds of thousands of pounds.

The idea is to improve the towpath between Longroyd Lane, Huddersfield, and Low Westwood Lane opposite Titanic Mills, Linthwaite .

Proposals for the 4.6km stretch of towpath include resurfacing improvements to create a year-round usable surface, widening to allow people to pass each other comfortably, relaying and re-pointing the heritage cobbles or setts around locks and bridges to make towpath more accessible and improved signage.

The improvements are part of the Canals Project, a programme of work being carried out across West Yorkshire by government quango, CityConnect, in partnership with Canal & River Trust.

As well as Huddersfield the programme includes the Rochdale Canal, the Airedale Greenway and the Calder Hebble, at a cost of around £4m. Public consultation has started and ends on 12 March.

Alan Stopher, chairman of Huddersfield Canal Society, said: “The society is supportive of the principle of towpath improvements as much of the section from Manchester Road to Golcar is in poor condition and towpath use is to be encouraged along the lesser used section from Longroyd to Milnsbridge.

“With some of my colleagues I will be walking the route soon with the plans to check on specific areas of work proposed and will also attend at least one consultation session to speak to the promoters and designers of the scheme.”

During the four-week consultation there will be events at which people can view the plans, meet the CityConnect Team and the Canal & River Trust designers and leave their feedback.

They will be held at: Milnsbridge – Crosland Moor Community Centre on Monday, 6 March – 4pm to 7.30pm and Huddersfield Packhorse Shopping Centre on Tuesday, 7 March – 10am to 2pm.

Clr Keith Wakefield, West Yorkshire Combined Authority Transport chairman, said: “These proposals will provide an improved walking and cycling route between Huddersfield along this stretch of the canal and that gives local communities with a convenient option to travel away from the roads.”

Clr Peter McBride, Kirklees Council Cabinet Member for Place said: “The proposals for the changes to the canal towpath will provide Kirklees residents and visitors with improved access to the district and surrounding areas whether they travel by bike, foot or on the water.”

To take part in the consultation online or find further information, visit www.cyclecityconnect.co.uk/projects/huddersfield-narrow-canal-improvements where they can leave comments directly on the maps. They can also email cityconnect@westyorks-ca.gov.uk.