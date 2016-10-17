Login Register
60-year-old man flouts Huddersfield town centre ban

Persistent offender Raymond Woods had gone to buy some cigarettes

Westgate, Huddersfield

A man flouted his ban on entering Huddersfield town centre ... to go and buy some cigarettes.

Raymond Woods, 60, was made the subject of a Criminal Behaviour Order in September due to the number of offences he had committed in the town.

The order banned him from entering the town centre as defined by the ring road but on Sunday (Oct 16) he was arrested outside a shop on Westgate.

Kirklees magistrates heard that Woods, of Clare House in Clare Hill, got into an argument with the police community support officer who stopped him.

He said he had a right to buy cigarettes in the town centre, the court was told.

Woods, who appeared from custody, pleaded guilty to breaching the Criminal Behaviour Order.

Mike Sisson-Pell, mitigating, said that his client has mental health issues and for a long time committed offences due to being homeless, disabled and unable to get benefits.

He told magistrates: “Because most of his offending was committed in the town centre, he got the CBO.

“On Sunday evening he needed tobacco and was just about to enter the shop when the PCSO asked him what he was doing.

“He was arrested and taken into custody and said he didn’t think he was doing anything wrong.

“The generality of this CBO is to prevent him from committing anti-social behaviour in the town centre and, fortunately for him, this time he wasn’t.”

Magistrates fined Woods £25 and ordered him to pay £30 victim surcharge.

