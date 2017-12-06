Calderdale Council has officially re-instated dozens of roads it said it was no longer going to grit.
There was uproar last week when Halifax town hall chiefs said they were axeing almost 200 rural roads from their priority routes.
The council said it was following new national guidance to focus on major roads after sticking with traditional routes for years with no clear rules about which were selected.
But Calder Valley Tory MP Craig Whittaker hit out at the plan, saying it lacked “basic common sense”.
Within a day council chiefs had backtracked and today they have revealed which roads have made it back into the schedule.
They have confirmed 70 roads are back on their gritting routes and said others could be re-instated when extra gritters have been bought and access problems overcome.
Clr Barry Collins, Calderdale Council’s cabinet member responsible, said: “Our priority is to keep our highways network moving and safe throughout wintry weather and to have a fair approach across Calderdale that is affordable and resilient in the longer term.
“We know that some local residents were concerned about the pilot policy and I would like to thank everyone who has got in touch with the council to let us know about roads which they feel we needed to double check.
“With the additional roads added to the gritting rounds as part of the review, the council will be gritting more than 600km of roads – well above the national average and one of the highest percentages of gritted roads in the country.”
The council has said it has been checking which routes can be reached by gritters – particularly as access to some roads is narrowed by parked cars.
A safe turning circle is required for full size gritters but alternative arrangements are being investigated for the borough’s narrow roads.
Over 600 salt bins have also been checked and replaced 200 more are to be installed before Christmas.
A spokesperson for the council added: “No gritting system is perfect – rain before, or between, snow and ice can wash out grit, while traffic and parked cars often obstruct access for gritters.
“Residents are urged to continue to take care in bad weather and consider whether their journeys are essential or can be made without using a car.”
The list of 70 re-instated roads is below. Compare with our previous list of the 200 roads that were axed to see if your route is in or out.
Barsey Green Lane Barkisland
Berry Moor Road Norland
Birch Lane Luddenden
Blue Ball Lane Ripponden
Castle Lane Ripponden
Coal Pit Lane Clifton
Corporation Street Sowerby Bridge
Cow Hill Gate Lane Bradshaw
Danny Lane Luddenden
Deep Lane Luddenden Foot
Doghouse Lane Todmorden
Dunkirk Lane King Cross
Ellen Holme Road Luddenden Foot
Eskdale Mount Hebden Bridge
Fall Lane Sowerby Bridge
Fenton Road King Cross
Gibb Lane Mount Tabor
Green Lane (part Of) West Vale
Halifax Lane Luddenden
Harper Royd Lane Sowerby Bridge
Hill Top Road Sowerby Bridge
Hob Lane Norland
Hollins Lane Sowerby Bridge
Hollins Mill Lane Sowerby Bridge
Jay House Lane Clifton
Kebroyd Lane Triangle
Lands Head Lane Northowram
Lane Ends Lane Old Town
Lightcliffe Road (part of) Brighouse
Love Lane Halifax
Mayfield Grove Bailiff Bridge
Moss Lane Hebden Bridge
Ned Hill Road Bradshaw
Parkin Lane Todmorden
Perseverance Road Bradshaw
Phoebe Lane Siddal
Portland Road Halifax
Queen Street Stainland
Range Bank Halifax
Raw End Road Warley
Rayner Road Brighouse
Ridge Road Todmorden
Rose Grove Lane Sowerby Bridge
Royds Avenue Bailiff Bridge
Sandygate Hebden Bridge
Sandygate Lane Hebden Bridge
Scammonden Road (part of) Barkisland
Spark House Lane Sowerby Bridge
Stoney Lane Luddenden Foot
Stormer Hill Lane Sowerby Bridge
Styes Lane Sowerby
Sunnybank Drive Greetland
Sunnybank Road (part of) Greetland
Tan House Lane Northowram
Thornhills Beck Lane Brighouse
Tower Hill Sowerby Bridge
Trenance Gardens Greetland
Trimmingham Lane Halifax
Trooper Lane Halifax
Victoria Road Sowerby Bridge
Wainhouse Road King Cross
Wakefield Gate Halifax
Walker Lane Old Town
Walton Street Sowerby Bridge
Washer Lane Halifax
Westgate Clifton
Whinney Royd Lane Northowram
Whitegate Siddal
Willow Rise Halifax
Winterburn Lane Warley