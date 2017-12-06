Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Calderdale Council has officially re-instated dozens of roads it said it was no longer going to grit.

There was uproar last week when Halifax town hall chiefs said they were axeing almost 200 rural roads from their priority routes.

The council said it was following new national guidance to focus on major roads after sticking with traditional routes for years with no clear rules about which were selected.

But Calder Valley Tory MP Craig Whittaker hit out at the plan, saying it lacked “basic common sense”.

Within a day council chiefs had backtracked and today they have revealed which roads have made it back into the schedule.

They have confirmed 70 roads are back on their gritting routes and said others could be re-instated when extra gritters have been bought and access problems overcome.

Clr Barry Collins, Calderdale Council’s cabinet member responsible, said: “Our priority is to keep our highways network moving and safe throughout wintry weather and to have a fair approach across Calderdale that is affordable and resilient in the longer term.

“We know that some local residents were concerned about the pilot policy and I would like to thank everyone who has got in touch with the council to let us know about roads which they feel we needed to double check.

“With the additional roads added to the gritting rounds as part of the review, the council will be gritting more than 600km of roads – well above the national average and one of the highest percentages of gritted roads in the country.”

The council has said it has been checking which routes can be reached by gritters – particularly as access to some roads is narrowed by parked cars.

A safe turning circle is required for full size gritters but alternative arrangements are being investigated for the borough’s narrow roads.

Over 600 salt bins have also been checked and replaced 200 more are to be installed before Christmas.

A spokesperson for the council added: “No gritting system is perfect – rain before, or between, snow and ice can wash out grit, while traffic and parked cars often obstruct access for gritters.

“Residents are urged to continue to take care in bad weather and consider whether their journeys are essential or can be made without using a car.”

The list of 70 re-instated roads is below. Compare with our previous list of the 200 roads that were axed to see if your route is in or out.

Barsey Green Lane Barkisland

Berry Moor Road Norland

Birch Lane Luddenden

Blue Ball Lane Ripponden

Castle Lane Ripponden

Coal Pit Lane Clifton

Corporation Street Sowerby Bridge

Cow Hill Gate Lane Bradshaw

Danny Lane Luddenden

Deep Lane Luddenden Foot

Doghouse Lane Todmorden

Dunkirk Lane King Cross

Ellen Holme Road Luddenden Foot

Eskdale Mount Hebden Bridge

Fall Lane Sowerby Bridge

Fenton Road King Cross

Gibb Lane Mount Tabor

Green Lane (part Of) West Vale

Halifax Lane Luddenden

Harper Royd Lane Sowerby Bridge

Hill Top Road Sowerby Bridge

Hob Lane Norland

Hollins Lane Sowerby Bridge

Hollins Mill Lane Sowerby Bridge

Jay House Lane Clifton

Kebroyd Lane Triangle

Lands Head Lane Northowram

Lane Ends Lane Old Town

Lightcliffe Road (part of) Brighouse

Love Lane Halifax

Mayfield Grove Bailiff Bridge

Moss Lane Hebden Bridge

Ned Hill Road Bradshaw

Parkin Lane Todmorden

Perseverance Road Bradshaw

Phoebe Lane Siddal

Portland Road Halifax

Queen Street Stainland

Range Bank Halifax

Raw End Road Warley

Rayner Road Brighouse

Ridge Road Todmorden

Rose Grove Lane Sowerby Bridge

Royds Avenue Bailiff Bridge

Sandygate Hebden Bridge

Sandygate Lane Hebden Bridge

Scammonden Road (part of) Barkisland

Spark House Lane Sowerby Bridge

Stoney Lane Luddenden Foot

Stormer Hill Lane Sowerby Bridge

Styes Lane Sowerby

Sunnybank Drive Greetland

Sunnybank Road (part of) Greetland

Tan House Lane Northowram

Thornhills Beck Lane Brighouse

Tower Hill Sowerby Bridge

Trenance Gardens Greetland

Trimmingham Lane Halifax

Trooper Lane Halifax

Victoria Road Sowerby Bridge

Wainhouse Road King Cross

Wakefield Gate Halifax

Walker Lane Old Town

Walton Street Sowerby Bridge

Washer Lane Halifax

Westgate Clifton

Whinney Royd Lane Northowram

Whitegate Siddal

Willow Rise Halifax

Winterburn Lane Warley