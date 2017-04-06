Pat Ainsworth is gearing up for another London Marathon

Veteran distance runner Pat Ainsworth is gearing up for her 20th – and probably final – London Marathon.

The 71-year-old from Emley, who took up running when she was 47, has completed dozens of runs of varying distances, raising around £140,000 for a range of charities.

She’s not about to give up running, but says the London event on April 23 will be her final marathon.

“The training is getting harder, particularly running in Emley in the winter months when it can be difficult. And I am getting older,” said Pat.

“I will carry on doing the Race for Life but marathon running is hard work.”

This time next year she and husband Jim will be celebrating their golden wedding anniversary, so Pat doesn’t fancy doing much in the way of distance running.

In recent weeks Pat has been covering steadily more miles during her training runs which take her on a circuit from Emley, taking in Flockton, Grange Moor, Shelley, Skelmanthorpe, Clayton West and Scissett.

Her best marathon time is 4 hours 15 minutes but these days she completes the distance in around six hours 30 minutes.

Pat, who used to work at New Hall Prison as a personal assistant, expects to raise £2,000 for Marie Curie which cares and supports people with terminal illness.