She’s almost certainly Huddersfield Town’s most loyal fan – and has a special reason to celebrate.

Eileen Clark, 79, of Shepley, was taken by her father Alfred to matches from the age of seven or eight and has never lost the habit.

She said: “I watched them through their glory years and I still have a season ticket. When I got married to Bill he wasn’t interested but he used to take me to matches and pick me up afterwards.

“And when my two children, Robert and Joanne, were old enough to go I would take them too and then the grandchildren until they got bored with it.

“Fingers crossed for this season that we will get promotion. We have a good manager and some good players. But I don’t go to every match now and I will have to see whether I get another season ticket for this next time.”

Her dedication did not go unrecognised as Town delivered a special bouquet thanking her for her her die-hard support and congratulating her on her diamond wedding anniversary, marking 60 years of marriage.

Eileen said: “Joanne organised that. I just couldn’t believe it when it arrived. I don’t go quite as much as I used to but Bill, 82, still drives me down and picks me up after all these years.”

And her diamond wedding celebrations were made extra-special by Joanne flying in unexpectedly from her home in Nairobi to surprise her mum.

Born in Shepley in 1937, two years before the start of the Second World War, Eileen Pilling met her husband-to-be at a dance when she was 16.

She said: “He was in the Army and asked me to dance. How could I refuse?”

The happy couple got married on March 23, 1957, at Shepley Church.

There was no honeymoon as they were busy saving to buy a house in Cowlersley.

After leaving the Army Bill, who was born in Hepworth, studied hard at Huddersfield Technical College for nine years and became a chartered engineer and a senior member of David Brown’s engineering company at Lockwood.

Eileen said: “Seeing Joanne walking up the drive was very special indeed. She is a great character, was a very mischievous child and is still full of fun. And we’ve also received a letter of congratulations from the Queen and a huge orchid from my son and daughter-in-law from Australia.

“On Saturday we held a party for 40 or 50 family members and friends.

“We have had some wonderful times and some great holidays. I’ve been to Australia 18 times.”