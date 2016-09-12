Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Is 7pm too late to get your post? Denby Dale street at 'back of queue'

Judith Beckett thinks other streets should 'take their turn' for late deliveries

Judith Beckett complaining about postal delivery problems at Thorpes Avenue, Denby Dale.

A single Denby Dale street is “at the back of the queue” when it comes to postal deliveries, says a woman who lives there.

Judith Beckett, who lives at Thorpes Avenue, suggested to Royal Mail that other streets should take their turn for late deliveries after mail started arriving at random times - sometimes as late as 7pm.

She said: “It is absolutely ridiculous. What makes it worse is that Thorpes Avenue is just a mile from Scissett sorting office where our post comes from.”

Mrs Beckett, who has lived at her address since the 1970s, said the issue of late deliveries had been going on for a couple of years after the regular postman on his rounds was replaced by deliveries by van.

“My road ceased to be a dedicated route,” she said. “The post was coming on different times every day. There was even one delivery on a Saturday when it was 7pm. Yet, they deliver to the next street in the morning.”

Postal delivery problems at Thorpes Avenue, Denby Dale.

Royal Mail’s target is to deliver to addresses in urban areas by 3pm and in rural areas such as Denby Dale by 4pm.

But Mrs Beckett said: “If there is a problem then it is our deliveries that are disrupted. Important business letters and birthday cards should be delivered within the Royal Mail guidelines.”

She said Royal Mail told her nearby streets who got their mail on time were probably on a different delivery walk. And as her route did not have a regular delivery officer on the route, cover staff could be taking longer because they didn’t know the route.

A Royal Mail spokesperson apologised for the late deliveries, saying it was due to “resourcing issues” at the local office.

She said: “We are working to resolve these issues and all mail is being processed and delivered to our customers. We are ensuring that a member of staff delivers mail to customers in Thorpes Avenue before our specified time of 4pm. We would like to apologise to the customer for any inconvenience caused.”

Today's top stories

Leeds 0-1 Town: 5 things we learned Mangle-Wurzle given more time Homes and school plan for golf course Red Arrows swoop over M62 house
1 of 4

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Meltham dog attack: Former postmaster volunteers to take on suspended mail deliveries

Richard Noon calls on Royal Mail to start talks on restoring deliveries in Copley Avenue area

Related Tags

Organisations
Royal Mail
Places
Denby Dale
Scissett

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

New building for Polyseam, St. Andrew's Road, Aspley, Huddersfield
  1. Huddersfield
    Polyseam factory takes shape in St Andrew's Road — with 50 new jobs on the way
  2. Slaithwaite
    'I had a complete breakdown — I didn't know my name': How Shabang helped mum in crisis battle postnatal depression
  3. Huddersfield
    Dashcam captures frightening overtake by Skoda driver in Ripponden
  4. M62
    Is there an underground UFO base at Scammonden Dam? Latest sighting was just last week
  5. Kirklees Council
    Roadworks on Wakefield Road set to last for weeks

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent